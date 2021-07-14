The crazy exchange between FC Barcelona and Atlético de Madrid is progressing well!

If it seemed quite fanciful at first, this barter between the two La Liga clubs is on track to materialize.

Very often, the media around the world evoke transfer window operations in the form of an exchange, a bit like the NBA. But in fact, there were ultimately very few cases where clubs directly exchanged players. FC Barcelona, ​​which we often find at the heart of this type of rumor, especially during the soap opera Neymar, could however soon conclude one.

In recent days, the Spanish media have raised the possibility of seeing Antoine Griezmann return to Atlético, while Saúl Ñíguez would do the opposite. A deal that would allow FC Barcelona to significantly reduce its colossal payroll and be able to register its new recruits in addition to approving the new contract of Lionel Messi. For his part, the winner of the last edition of La Liga would part with a player who is coming out of a very difficult season to recover his former star.

Everyone is hot!

As explained Mundo Deportivo, the discussions between the two clubs are progressing well, since both consider this deal as extremely interesting for their interests. They are also very optimistic and are convinced that this exchange will happen quickly, also because the two players have also given the green light. The newspaper specifies that the goodwill of all parties involved should facilitate this operation not easy to set up, even if FC Barcelona hopes to recover some cash in addition to Saúl.

The newspaper adds that for Griezmann, there is no doubt: it is either Atlético or nothing. He wants to find Diego Simeone and return to Madrid, for family reasons in particular. If this exchange is not successful, he will not leave Barcelona. As for the Atlético midfielder, the idea of ​​signing for Barça excites him much more than packing his bags to go and play in England. Case to be continued …