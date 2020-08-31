The crazy idea of ​​Josep Maria Bartomeu to retain Lionel Messi, Donny Van de Beek is already salivating England

The wishes of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona set fire to the transfer window, Josep Maria Bartomeu wants to try a blow to retain the Argentinian and Juventus is attacking a Serie A nugget, here is your press review of August 31, 2020 .

England await Messi

Across the Channel, the file that fascinates the football planet concerns the departure of Lionel Messi from FC Barcelona. We know that the Argentinian wants to leave Barça during this transfer window and it is Manchester City who are on pole to recruit the Argentinian. In its edition of the day Times do not go by four ways and indicates on its front page that “Messi goes on strike to force the transfer.“The six-fold Golden Ball will do everything possible to leave the Blaugrana and according to the Guardian, “Barça is deadlocked»And will have to resolve to let go of his number 10. This morning, the Daily Star goes further and reports that there is an agreement between Manchester City and Lionel Messi! The tabloid refers to the € 700m of the player’s release clause for transfer compensation, as announced by the Spanish League yesterday. Not sure however, that the Skyblues will get there, but for England, bring Messi back in the Premier League would be a hell of a battle!

Bartomeu doesn’t want to hear about a departure … and wants to extend Messi

Direction Spain where the Messi affair is also in the news! Especially in Catalonia where local newspapers like Mundo Deportivo are closely monitoring the development of the case. The pro-barça daily simply headlines: “700 M €“! This is what clubs who want to secure Messi’s services must pay, as La Liga indicated yesterday in a press release. This proves Barça right, and the Spanish League only released the Barcelona player against the payment of his release clause. Messi, he did not show up for the PCR tests yesterday, and will not come to the resumption of training this morning. But the information that interests us on this One is the meeting at the top between Jorge Messi, the player’s father, and Josep Maria Bartomeu, the club president! They go “meet wednesday“. Jortge Messi wants to find an amicable agreement for the transfer of his son, but Bartomeu does not want to know anything and would even have an idea behind the head to restrain him, the newspaper indicates in its inside pages. Indeed, the Blaugrana leader wants to speak with Messi and convince him to extend his contract which ends in 2021! For his part, Sport looks back on the huge offer that Manchester City would be ready to offer for the Argentine! A “contract of € 750 million over 5 years”, just that! The newspaper Ace looks back on the resumption at Barça where the Catalan players returned this Sunday to take the tests, but if “Barça is back, the disorder is growing“, Headlines the daily.

We end in England where Manchester United is on the way to a hell of a blow on the transfer window! Indeed, the Red Devils are close to completing the arrival of Donny Van de Beek. Ajax’s nugget covers the Daily Mirror with Lionel Messi! The tabloid indicates that “United beat Tottenham, Bayern and Real to clinch the Dutch star.“The residents of Old Trafford will spend 40 million pounds sterling or 45 million euros, the midfielder will sign him a 5-year contract. For the Daily Mail, there is no longer any doubt that Van de Beek will be a United player. For the newspaper, he is already on his way to England and should commit in the coming days. The British media salivate in advance of the association with Paul Pogba and Bruno Fernandes!