The day Sadio Mané almost signed for Manchester United

During an interview with Jamie Carragher, former defender of the Mersey club, Liverpool winger Sadio Mané, announced on the side of Bayern Munich, explained that before committing to the Reds in 2016, he had a agreement with Manchester United. The 30-year-old Senegalese finally chose the residents of Anfield, in particular for Jürgen Klopp’s sports project.

“I have to say that I was really close to going to Manchester United (laughs). I had the contract there. I had agreed everything. Everything was ready, but instead I thought: ‘No, I want to go to Liverpool’. I was convinced to go with Klopp’s project. I still remember the first time I got the call from Klopp. He said: “We have a big project at Liverpool and I want you to be part of it.” Then he asked me what position I wanted, because he could see in Southampton that I played on the right and I played on the left. I said I preferred the left, then he said, ‘but Coutinho is on the left!’ So I said, too bad, I’ll play on the right. I saw myself in all positions”said Mané who has already played 268 matches for Liverpool, scored 120 goals and delivered 48 assists.