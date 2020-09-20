Home Sports football The degreasing continues at Barça!
The degreasing continues at Barça!

By kenyan

FC Barcelona continues its downsizing. Arturo Vidal and Luis Suarez are expected to leave soon and the youngsters could follow.

This summer, FC Barcelona experienced some upheavals. Indeed, in addition to the defeat against Bayern Munich in the quarter-final of the Champions League by eight goals to two, the Barcelona saw the arrival on their bench of the former coach of the Netherlands, Ronald Koeman. Almost in the wake, Lionel Messi, the six-time Ballon d’Or, asked to leave the club before retracting some time later.

But this summer, Barça wants to recruit. The Blaugranas are targeting two Dutchmen: Georginio Wijnaldum and Memphis Depay. But tickets are lacking. This is what Jean-Michel Aulas explained very recently and that, consequently, Memphis Depay would not go – immediately – to Catalonia. Faced with this observation, we will have to find liquidity and free up payroll. On the sales side, we are moving forward.

Young people towards the exit

Arturo Vidal is expected in the coming hours, or even the next days, on the side of Lombardy to engage with Inter Milan while Luis Suarez, him, is not very far from joining Juventus Turin. However, there are still a lot of elements in the squad and it seems Koeman wants to work with a smaller group of players. Some young people will have to look elsewhere.

I told Riqui (Puig) that it was difficult to play because in his positions it is difficult. But I also told him that he had a future at Barça. It’s valid for him, Aleñá, Pedri … It’s complicated, because there is competition for their positions. He has a future here. A loan is a possibility. I recommend going on loan, because a young footballer has to play “, Koeman said. It remains to be seen how the players of FC Barcelona will take the fact that young shoots are pushed towards the exit.

