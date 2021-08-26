The divorce is total between Juventus and CR7!

After three seasons spent with Juventus Turin, Cristiano Ronaldo’s adventure with the Bianconeri seems to be coming to an end! While an agreement between the Portuguese star and Manchester City would have already been reached this Thursday, the leaders of the Italian club would now be informed about the will of CR7 for its future. A new bomb is about to ignite the last hours of an already insane summer transfer window.

At a time when the soap opera Kylian Mbappé is gaining momentum on the side of Real Madrid since an imminent formalization is even already mentioned, another file risks igniting the football planet in the coming hours. And for good reason, the future of Cristiano Ronaldo (36 years old) now seems to be written in dotted lines in Turin in the face of the greed of Manchester City, which seems to touch on goal. While the daily AS revealed earlier today that the Skyblues and the Lusitanian star would have come to an agreement, Sky Sport Italia drop a new bomb this Thursday night.

A potential agreement but everything is not yet settled. In this thorny issue, Juve intends to defend themselves and the two clubs must now find common ground on the terms of the transfer. If no offer has yet been made, negotiations have started. While the Bianconeri would like to recover an amount between 25 and 30 million euros for CR7, the English champion does not seem ready to spend such an amount and would more like a free transfer or as part of a trade. In recent hours, the English media have also revealed the possibility of a deal sending Gabriel Jesus to Turin.

CR7 has already said goodbye!

But on the quintuple Golden Ball side, things seem to be going a lot faster in his mind according to the revelations of Sky Sport ! Eager to leave Juventus and Italy at any cost, one year from the end of his contract, Cristiano Ronaldo has already said goodbye to his teammates. Even more, the former Madrilenian would have already emptied his locker at Continassa, the training center of Juve! Information confirming indeed imminent goodbyes … Arrived in the summer of 2018 at the Bianconeri, the Portuguese played 134 games by scoring the trifle of 101 goals but his appearance against Udinese, during the first day of the Serie A now looks more and more like its last black and white release.

For its part, Juventus even seems to already be preparing for the departure of its star and would actively seek his replacement. While Juventus’ top pick appears to be heading to Gabriel Jesus, the Brazilian is not considered transferable by Guardiola. A situation that could evolve in the context of an exchange with CR7 … In addition, the Italian club has already approached Mauro Icardi. In vain, the Argentinian wishes to remain at PSG, especially in the event of the departure of KM7. Sky Sport also reveals that a meeting was held today with Mino Raiola at the Continassa on a possible return of Moise Kean, today at Everton. A player that Massimiliano Allegri knows well. Finally, Gianluca Scamacca, the Sassuolo striker, is also part of an extended list. One thing is certain, the divorce between Cristiano Ronaldo and Juventus Turin now seems to be over.