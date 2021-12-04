The document that can sink Cristiano Ronaldo, the crazy revelation of Ralf Rangnick

Juventus under tension after a new search, Ralf Rangnick could become the permanent coach of the Red Devils and crazy meetings in La Liga, find in your press review Foot Transfer market the latest information from the European sports press.

New search for Juventus

The Gazzetta Dello Sport title this morning “Cristiano, Juve’s nightmare“. Juventus is targeted by a second search this morning as part of the capital gains investigation. This time, they absolutely want to find the secret paper concerning Cristiano Ronaldo. A document that makes the Old Lady tremble. No Juventus official says he has or knows this element. “Besieged»Exclaims Tuttosport in One. Jorge Mendes, Cristiano Ronaldo’s agent, will be heard on the case and according to the Italian newspaper, he has told friends that there is no secret document. Always to follow!

Ralf Rangnick can stay

In England, the new interim coach of Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick, could become the permanent coach, it is what the English tabloids affirm this morning. ” Sir to stayHeadline this morning in the Daily Mirror. Four days after officially signing up with Manchester United, Ralf Rangnick held his first press conference this Friday as coach of the Red Devils. The 63-year-old technician unveiled his project and announced that he wanted to bring “more balanceBetween young people and experienced players. The German, responsible for finding his replacement next summer, has revealed that it could well be himself. ” I could stay” Write the Daily Express. “I will park the boss»Laughs the Daily Star on its One. As a reminder, Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and Brendan Rogers are expected to be the favorites to take the reins of the Red Devils.

Scorching La Liga Day

The newspaper Marca prepares us for a boiling hot Saturday. High-level duels will be played out today: Sevilla and Villarreal, Atlético de Madrid against Mallorca, but above all Real Sociedad which receives the leader, Real Madrid. It will be a daily strength test AS, who insists: the Madrilenians must win “with style“. It will be a shock from the attackers: Isak and Oyarzabal against Benzema and Vinicius. Another meeting at the top, FC Barcelona faces Betis this afternoon. “Munich test», This morning the Barcelona edition of Mundo Deportivo. The Blaugranas must reassure themselves before facing the German giant who inflicted them 3-0 in the first leg of the Champions League. Barça will play without Ansu Fati but with a 100% Ousmane Dembélé. Coach Xavi said at a press conference that his players absolutely have to win this game. The newspaper Sport relays his words on the front page this morning: “We are Barça here, it is not enough to draw or lose, you have to win, win, win and win again”.