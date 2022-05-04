The English and Spanish media are unleashed on Manchester City and Pep Guardiola

The English and Spanish media are particularly sharp in their first post-match analyses. And inevitably, Manchester City and Guardiola are expensive.

“The team of multi-millionaires, from the Emirates. Here came those from Abu Dhabi, Qatar, the Russians, they all fell. Here, it’s Real Madrid, a football club, something pure. Real Madrid have defeated the three giants made with checks and who do not respect financial fair play ». The words of Tomas Roncero, journalist in charge of the Real Madrid section in the newspaper AS, illustrate the general feeling in Madrid after this victory. Of course, the people of Madrid are happy, but they don’t hesitate to make fun of Manchester City.

“Guardiola must resign, or they must fire him! After spending 3000 million, you can’t get eliminated. Real Madrid is rolling over you, and you don’t even know how”for his part launched Francisco Buyo, former great goalkeeper of Real Madrid and now consultant for The Chiringuito. It must be said that the Barcelona past of the Manchester City coach adds spice to the reactions in Madrid. “Real Madrid, with all its history, punished Guardiola’s stinginess. Yes, stinginess. For 90 minutes they played wasting time. A perfectly worked tactic. And Guardiola ended up paying it.Explain brand.

The English are very strict

Across the Channel, the reactions are also quite interesting, and even more brutal. “Manchester City have never controlled the debates. It was not a convincing City ”explained Rio Ferdinand on BT Sports. But the former Red Devils defender was quite soft, compared to what we can read in the DailyMail particularly : “every attempt to win the Champions League from Manchester City has been disastrous. It’s getting worse and worse for a club that wants to consider itself an elite club in Europe. Six times the most consistent and brilliant side in the Premier League have tried to win this competition with Guardiola. Six times she failed, each attempt being more calamitous than the next..

“Typical Manchester City”title the Manchester Evening Newsthe local daily, with other rather sharp lines: “the real City never died. It just turned into a European fairground phenomenon. The Blues’ ability to snatch defeat from the hands of victory has never been more glaring or painful than tonight’. the Mirror evokes him “Pep Guardiola’s most humiliating defeat with Manchester City”. The Premier League title race – City only one point ahead of Liverpool – is not going to be done in the best conditions…