The English press announces an agreement between Erling Haaland and Manchester City

Courted by the best clubs in the world of football, Erling Haaland has finally decided. The Norwegian striker will leave Borussia Dortmund to join Manchester City.

A shooting star. In the winter of 2020, Borussia Dortmund did not hesitate to put 20 M€ on the table to afford Erling Haaland. Author of a great start to the season with Salzburg (24 goals in 20 matches in all competitions), the Norwegian striker had shone by scoring 8 goals in the Champions League, a competition he was discovering. Convinced by his talent and his potential, the BVB had therefore outstripped the competition, especially Manchester United who were counting on the presence of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer to win the bet.

Quickly, Haaland confirmed by piling up the goals in the Marsupials jersey. And just as quickly, the prestigious suitors rushed to knock on the door of BVB. However, the Germans systematically closed the door to a departure. But they also knew that they could not retain the Norwegian giant indefinitely, since it had a departure clause of 75 million euros until April 30, 2022. Enough to push the European leaders to quickly complete the contract. affair. FC Barcelona tried it. But in the grip of financial difficulties, the Culés passed the hand.

City overtook Madrid

Bayern Munich recently exchanged with the player, to possibly take over from Robert Lewandowski, who is thinking of Barça. But the Bavarians have gone too far. So there remained Real Madrid, for whom it was not a problem to recruit him as well as Kylian Mbappé, and Manchester City, who were looking for a star striker to compensate for the departure of Sergio Agüero a year ago. If the Merengues had the favors of the player, who dreamed of evolving there, the Skyblues had more solid arguments.

This Monday, The Athletic assures that Erling Haaaland (28 goals in 29 matches in all competitions this season) said yes to Manchester City. What was the trend in recent days. The English media report that an agreement was reached between the 21-year-old Norwegian and the Mancunians as early as last month. The news should be announced in the coming days. We are therefore approaching the end of one of the great soap operas of this transfer window 2022.