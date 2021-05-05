The English press smashes PSG

If the English press unanimously welcomes the qualification of Manchester City, it also takes the opportunity to say what it thinks of the attitude of PSG. And that’s not good.

We doubt that the PSG players will have fun reading the English press this Wednesday morning. She rejoices at the presence of Manchester City in the final of the Champions League for the first time in its history and salutes the performance of Pep Guardiola’s men. But it also underlines the Parisian failure, and mainly the attitude of Mauricio Pochettino’s players after the second goal of the Citizens, with the expulsion of Di Maria and several severe tackles.

“Di Maria proved to Arsène Wenger that he was right”, thus exposes the Daily Mail, returning to the statements of the French coach after the first leg, which had highlighted the mental fragility of the Parisian players. But the biggest burden is to be blamed on Daily Telegraph. “An aggressive and pathetic PSG proves that money cannot buy class. A red card, dives, incessant discussions with the referee, that’s what the Parisians are concerned with ”, can we read in a vitriolic article.

Neymar invited to come face England defenders in Premier League

Despite the reminder of the Super League’s refusal, PSG is criticized for its behavior on the lawn. “The French giant has stood firm and resisted the temptation of the billions offered by separatist competition. But in the field, they are not paragons of virtue. “ Then it is Neymar who collects the following wrath. “As City suffocated him, he became irritable like his teammates, facing Bernardo Silva after suffering a blow to the ankle. “ Then the English newspaper asked the Brazilian to come and test himself in the Premier League.

“A real challenge would be to try to test yourself in England, where moans would not be tolerated. The question would be asked whether he could take over players like Kyle Walker – or the large number of world-class right-backs in the Premier League – on a regular basis “. On the meeting last night, Kyle Walker took over the Brazilian, it is a certainty. The latest tackle on PSG came from Rio Ferdinand, former Manchester United defender and consultant on BT Sport. “In the end, it was embarrassing for PSG, yet a team full of experience and leaders”. That we have seen too little in action.