The Euro, Kylian Mbappé, his future: the updates of Paul Pogba

After the elimination of the Blues from Euro 2020, Paul Pogba gave his first interview to the Spanish program El Chiringuito. The opportunity for the pickaxe to make some adjustments.

Paul Pogba went through all the states. Monday night, the midfielder experienced stress as France was led 1-0 by the Swiss. Then there was the joy after Karim Benzema’s double and his sublime goal. Then, the Manchester United player was stunned after the equalization of the Helvetians following his loss of ball (3-3). He was also energized after heated discussions with Rabiot and Pavard. Finally, there was the sadness and disappointment after the elimination on penalties (5-4). Author of a good Euro on a personal level, Pogba was necessarily bitter, he who was aiming for a final victory. And it was on social networks that he shared his feelings yesterday.

Pogba’s disappointment

“Sometimes football can be cruel … cruel and also beautiful. Yesterday (Monday, editor’s note), the match brought us sadness, but happiness to our opponents. That’s the beauty of football. Of course, we all wished for a positive result. Thank you very much to all of our fans around the world. It was wonderful to see you, to hear from you and to party with you. You have given us hope and joy throughout our games. We will hold our heads high and we will come back stronger. Finally, I would like to congratulate Switzerland ”. A sober exit from La Pioche.

Yesterday evening, the Frenchman opted for a different style by choosing the Spanish program El Chiringuito to give his first interview since the fiasco experienced at the Euro. A choice which is not trivial since his big brother, Matthias, is a columnist on the show. “I feel a bit of everything. I’m sad because we knew we could pass, angry also because it’s kind of our fault that we didn’t pass. But I know it’s a meeting that will go down in history because there were a lot of emotions for us, the fans, everyone. I will remember this game. It’s a lesson for everyone, me, the team. We will move forward ”, he began by explaining.

He flew to Mbappé’s rescue

He then defended Kylian Mbappé, at the heart of criticism after his missed goal and his disappointing Euro. “When you have great players, you hope for great things. Everyone is waiting for him, everyone is waiting for him to score five goals, to finish top scorer in the Euro. But he created opportunities, he did his job, he gave everything, he gave his soul on the pitch, assured Paul Pogba. It is the most important. He’s a great player. It is also a lesson for him, he will grow up and he will come back. There is no culprit, we are all in the same boat. Football is like that, sometimes magnificent, sometimes cruel. You have to accept it, think about it. We learn and we will come back stronger “.

Finally, the reporters of the show have, in a slightly lighter tone, tried to question him about his future. At the end of the contract in June 2022, Paul Pogba, whose name is mentioned at PSG, Real Madrid and Juventus, comes out of a good Euro and could surf on it to leave Manchester United. Smiling, he kicked in very logically: “I was expecting that one. I just arrived so, I will say thank you for everything. I have arrived at my vacation spot and I have to go, everyone is expecting me! ” After a few days of rest, the Frenchman will have plenty of time to think about his future while turning the Euro 2020 page.