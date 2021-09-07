The first full of promises in the France team of Theo Hernandez

For his first selection, Theo Hernandez did not tremble. The left-hander, who has continued to be the detonator of the game on the side, hopes to return to the France team. And even quickly.

In March 2018, a few months away from a World Cup victory, France discovered a draxter on the left side of the sometimes vicious defense, Lucas Hernandez. Today, it is his little brother who celebrated his first selection for the French team. Finally !, one would be tempted to say, he who shines to the left of the Milan defense for a little over two seasons now. Only Didier Deschamps is facing rich problems in this position and the 23-year-old has had to take his troubles patiently.

He did well to wait, because despite the presence in the hierarchy of his brother but also of Lucas Digne or Ferland Mendy, Theo Hernandez impressed on his side, often providing support. “Theo, he is on his plate as they say, because he has this offensive ability, argues Deschamps. In Milan, he plays more to four but we try to put the players in the best conditions. This is his first. Even though Digne had performed well. I took it and it’s good for a first, it showed a lot of good things. “

“See you in October”

It must be said that this defense of five gave him more room to highlight his qualities as an attacker. Hard on the man, full of energy, offering solutions, he deserved the compliments of his coach. He will undoubtedly have to adjust the sights a little more the next time with only one successful cross out of 6 attempted but his 6.5 awarded in the scores of Foot Transfer market is far from being usurped. He must now continue this momentum, he who asserts himself in the mind of Deschamps despite fierce competition.

“I am really very happy. We had a big match with the French. I hope this is the first in a long series. We worked hard to win and that’s what we did. Here in Lyon, we were with our supporters and that’s why we were motivated. The Marseillaise? I was very happy to see everyone singing. Before the match, the coach told me to be quiet. I’m happy, we must continue “, assured the main interested in a video uploaded by the Twitter account of the France team. He even concluded from a “See you in October” full of promise and ambition.

The reaction of @TheoHernandez after the victory of the Blues at the expense of Finland (2-0)! #ProuddetreBleus pic.twitter.com/wtgqPFpiy3 – France team ⭐⭐ (@equipedefrance) September 7, 2021