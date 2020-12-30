The Flop 10 of 2020 soccer jerseys

Zoom on the 10 least successful swimsuits of the year. Excess creativity, a break with the traditional colors of clubs, annoying sponsors or just plain bad taste, these are the jerseys that we would have liked to never see in 2020.

10 – Dortmund third jersey

We could have chosen the home jersey of Borussia Dortmund, which may be reminiscent of the Pokémon Elektek. We finally set our sights on the third jersey for Marco Reus’ teammates with these yellow and gray pixels on a white background, the inspiration and usefulness of which we still do not understand. In short, a swimsuit to quickly forget.

9 – La Spezia shirts

Promoted to Serie A in 2020, La Spezia could already do better for its three jerseys which mechanically take the same shape, only the colors differ. But in addition, the choice of sponsor, which is generally essential for the prestige of a jersey, is precisely lacking in these three outfits. Indeed, the huge logo of the restaurant “Ten” with this central plate accompanied by a pepper and cutlery is really difficult and discredits the players of Vincenzo Italiano who are already struggling to stay in the elite.

8 – Inter Milan away shirt

Does a tic-tac-toe tell you? For the Inter Milan away shirt, Nike has opted for a practical grid print for fans of crosses and circles. We prefer to laugh about it but this outfit is a real disappointment. Fortunately, Nike made up for it with the Interistes third jersey, which could have appeared in our top 10 jerseys of the year 2020, which returns to the jersey for the 1997/1998 season.

7 – Schalke 04 away jersey

If you wanted the city map of Schalke, buy the Ruhr club away shirt! The English equipment manufacturer Umbro made an astonishing choice for the tunic of the club based in Gelsenkirchen, that of a mapping of the streets around the Veltins-Arena stadium. A concept too simple, not very detailed, without relief. To be forgotten like the disastrous start to the season of the current Bundesliga red lantern.

6 – Sevilla Betis away shirt

Once is not custom, Kappa disappoints with this outer tunic of Betis Sevilla. The checkered pattern refers to the floor of the Spanish Steps in the Sevillian city but it does not work like the use of purple, which does not at all match the traditional club colors found on the sleeves.

5 – Angers third jersey

We still find Kappa who this time distorts the traditions of Angevins with this water green color for his away jersey. A surprising choice even if the Angevins already dressed in green during the 1994-95 season. The dark green print on the chest which is inspired by the mesh of the club’s training center doesn’t help matters with this jersey.

4 – Chelsea third jersey

Third jerseys are often the perfect opportunity for OEMs to come up with different and surprising designs. Sometimes it goes, but sometimes it breaks! And this is precisely the case with this Chelsea third jersey that Olivier Giroud’s partners (unfortunately) wear regularly. This mixture of pink and blue could already surprise but these gradient bands added to the huge white logo of sponsor “Three” constitute a fashion faux pas, which should not be done anymore.

3 – Juventus Turin third jersey

Adidas has also given too much inspiration for the Juve third jersey. The orange background speckled with black shapes is intriguing at best, and disturbing at worst. We are facing a “designer” jersey for a club with history and legendary record, which normally shows sobriety with its black and white colors.

2 – Manchester United third shirt

Definitely, adidas is customary of the fact. Another third shirt from a historic club, Manchester United, much too original to be appreciated. The brand with the three stripes wanted to pay homage to the striped jerseys worn more than 100 years ago by the Reds Devils. Result: we are entitled to a completely crazy striped jersey which can at least have the merit of disturbing the opponents.

1 – Partick Thistle home shirt

Just because Partick Thistle’s club play in the Scottish Third Division doesn’t mean it has gone unnoticed. Far from there. The Glasgow club, only fifth in its championship at the end of 2020, gleans the prestigious title of… worst jersey of the year. These cut red stripes dripping like blood would’ve been perfect for a Halloween troll. But unfortunately, Patrick Thistle’s players evolve regularly with this home shirt that hurts the eyes. Can’t wait for 2021.