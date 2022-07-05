The former Barca president is worried about the club

Former president of FC Barcelona, ​​which he led from 2010 to 2014 until his departure following a tax offense of €9 million in the transfer of Neymar, Sandro Rosell remains close to the current president Joan Laporta, of whom he was the right arm. In an interview for Catalonia Radiohe spoke about the management of the Catalan club and expressed concern: “I don’t want to talk about Barça or evaluate the actions of others, Barça will always have joy. Messi was the best in history, but Barca are above Messi. I don’t know if I would have kept him, being president of Barça is very difficult, at Barça every day there is a bombshell, a lot of difficult decisions have to be made. Of course, I am worried about the situation at Barça, but it will be resolved.

If he remains on the restraint, Sandro Rosell has confidence in the current president Joan Laporta whose merits he praised: “As a manager, I think the club should be run like a business, everyone has their own style. Laporta and I have a very special relationship, which no one understands except us. I will never speak for or against him. We met before the election and we ate together and I wished him luck, I told him I thought he was going to win and he won, but now we haven’t spoken for a long time.