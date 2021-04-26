HomeSportsfootballThe founder of Spotify ready to buy Arsenal?
Sportsfootball

The founder of Spotify ready to buy Arsenal?

By kenyan

Arsenal supporters were not flustered after the club’s decision to join the Super League. If since then, the management has decided to backtrack, many fans are demonstrating to demand the departure of Stan Kroenke, the club’s main shareholder. The owner of the streaming music app Spotify has expressed interest in buying back those shares.

Swedish billionaire Daniel Ek, co-founder and CEO of music streaming service Spotify, has said he is interested in buying Arsenal. He said he was waiting for Kroenke Sports & Entertainment (KSE) to decide to sell his shares. “As a growing child I have been cheering on Arsenal for as long as I can remember. If KSE wants to sell Arsenal, I would be happy to get into the race ”, can we read in a post on his Twitter account.

