The funny gift from Florentino Perez to Aleksander Ceferin

On the occasion of the Champions League final at the Stade de France against Liverpool this Saturday (9 p.m.), the president of Real Madrid was received by his UEFA counterpart, Aleksander Ceferin, to whom he offered a rather surprising gift. The Madrid leader has donated a miniature silver model of the new Santiago Bernabéu. The Slovenian received the present from the Spaniard with a big smile.

The two men do not have a good relationship, however, and are currently in the midst of a war over Pérez’s Super League project. It was also the first meeting between the two presidents since the withdrawal of the project of the new European competition, desired by the leader of Real.

✨ ⚽ A fantastic night in the city of light! It was our pleasure to host the finalists of the greatest football competition in the world at the @ChampionsLeague celebration party in Paris. 🤝 @LFC X @real Madrid X #UCLfinal pic.twitter.com/z3ouRW0odZ — UEFA (@UEFA) May 28, 2022

