The galactic dream eleven that Real Madrid hope to field

The Spanish press unveils the eleven holder that Real Madrid dreams of for the year 2022. And it’s interesting to say the least …

As we know, Real Madrid sees things in a big way for the next Transfer markets. If the coronavirus crisis still hurt the cash registers of the club in the Spanish capital, Florentino Pérez and his teams hope at least to be able to attract a galactic this summer, before recurring during the following transfer window. The goal is in any case to have a sacred eleven for 2022, in order to inaugurate in the best way this new Santiago Bernabéu, completely renovated. And the media AS reveals what the Real Madrid squad should look like in 2022. At least, if it were up to their leaders.

In the cages, there should be no change, as Courtois is expected to continue defending the Merengues cages for many years to come. The same goes for the defense, where, if Sergio Ramos extends, the management of Real Madrid wants to bet on continuity. We should therefore continue to find Varane, Carvajal and Mendy alongside the Andalusian captain.

An XXL attack

In the midfield, the intention of Madrid’s decision-makers is to field a trio composed of Casemiro, Toni Kroos and … Eduardo Camavinga. The Stade Rennais midfielder remains a priority objective for the future of the Spanish champion, who sees him as a player capable of ruling the midfield for many years. The ideal player to serve a completely revamped attack. If Eden Hazard will always be there in the minds of management, he will have two new faces next to him.

And these two names will not surprise anyone, since they are Kylian Mbappé and Erling Braut Håland, two players who are no longer presented. A mixture of experience and youth to put Real Madrid back on the roof of Europe in short. It will however be necessary to see if the financial reality lived by the Madrilenians will make it possible to attract this beautiful world, and even to keep the tauliers already present. It also remains to be seen who will be on the sidelines …