The good deal Diego Costa is already driving the transfer window!

Released by Atlético de Madrid, Diego Costa is on the market this winter. Several stables are already ready to bet on him.

The attacking waltz continues at Atlético de Madrid. This summer, Alvaro Morata left the Colchoneros to return to Juventus, while Luis Suarez, pushed towards the exit at Barca, arrived. A few months later, the Madrilenians still have to manage movements in this sector of play. Indeed, they are looking for an offensive reinforcement this winter and the priority of the club is called Arkadiusz Milik (Naples). The Pole would thus compensate for the departure of Diego Costa (32 years old). Under contract until June 2021, he was released by Atlético on December 29.

Diego Costa-Atlético, the end of a long story

“The Spanish-Brazilian player asked the club to leave for personal reasons a few days ago and on Tuesday he signed the termination of his contract, which frees him from the club”, announced the Spanish team. Restricted to a replacement role with the arrival of Luis Suarez, Diego Costa, who was not spared by physical problems either, appeared 7 times during the first part of the season (2 goals, 2 starts) . To this, we must add that his relations with his superiors within the club were complicated, he who repeatedly sent tackles to his management.

He would also have been close to coming to blows with Nelson Vivas, the deputy of Diego Simeone. For all these reasons, but also because the player wanted to leave to settle personal problems in Brazil, his departure was facilitated by Atlético, who however negotiated with his entourage the reduction of his penalty clause to 15 million euros. . An amount that the player and probably his future club will have to pay if the Spanish international joins a rival team in La Liga or the Champions League.

The Premier League on pole to welcome him

Precisely, its future has been at the heart of the debates in recent days. Free, the attacker necessarily stirs up envy. Even more during a transfer window where clubs are looking for good luck with the financial crisis linked to the coronavirus epidemic. However, it will be necessary to deal with the famous penalty clause, as explained. Stables like Barça or Sevilla, who are looking for this position, should not rush into the breach for this reason. On the other hand, others have more chances, especially as the player born in 1988 believes he can evolve for two or even three years in Europe. And it is in the Premier League, where he played at Chelsea, that interests are most numerous and concrete.

Mikel Arteta and Arsenal, who have not achieved a great first part of the season, are following his case closely. Another big engine in the Premier League, Tottenham also has an eye on him according to Skysports. Already instantly last summer, the Spurs have every chance this winter, especially as Diego Costa has already evolved under the orders of José Mourinho in the Blues. Wolverhampton also believes in it. Wolves want to make up for Raul Jimenez’s injury and are thinking of the 32-year-old center-forward. And they can count on the asset Jorge Mendes to complete this deal. The agent, in place at Wolverhampton, manages the interests of Diego Costa. Free of any contract, Diego Costa is therefore spoiled for choice, he who should see other suitors rush to his feet this winter. It’s up to him to decide!