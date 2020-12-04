Home Sports football The hot reaction of André Villas-Boas after the success in Nîmes
The hot reaction of André Villas-Boas after the success in Nîmes

By kenyan

Winners 2-0 of Nîmes at the Stade des Costières at the opening of the 13th day of Ligue 1, the Phocéens record a fifth success in a row in the league and temporarily climb to second place. A victory that comes three days after a match won against Olympiakós in the Champions League and which worried the Marseille staff at the level of recovery, as André Villas-Boas mentioned at the end of the game at the microphone of Telefoot The Channel : “I was a little afraid to play this game on a Friday. We spoke with the players to find out how they were physically. They had good feelings, except Flo (Thauvin, editor’s note) who we rested. It’s a very big victory for us, very important, ” he first confided.

The Portuguese tactician then welcomed the return to form of two of his offensive elements: “It’s important for Darío (Benedetto, scorer tonight), for his confidence. He’s gaining momentum, I think. For Payet too (elected man of the match by our editorial staff). He knows that we need him and he regains the importance in the game he had last year for us. And when you add the confidence and the form of Darío, Thauvin, Payet, the team starts to gain strength. ” Enough to titillate Paris?

