Home Sports football The huge good plan for supporters of OM and PSG!
Sportsfootball

The huge good plan for supporters of OM and PSG!

By kenyan

Whether you are an OM or PSG supporter or simply a football fan, your eyes will be on the Parc des Princes this Sunday to follow the Classico at 9 p.m. exclusively on TELEFOOT LA CHAINE DU FOOT.

And there is a very big deal to achieve at the moment to take advantage of all the best posters of these two teams in Ligue 1 and in the Champions League in September and October.

Thanks to the agreements made with these partners, TELEFOOT LA CHAINE DU FOOT offers an absolutely exceptional offer: with a single subscription, you will have access to all the matches of your favorite club in the group stage of the Champions League from the month of ‘October but above all an incredible program of OM and PSG in Ligue 1. On the one hand, OM has a series of matches against Paris (13/09), Saint-Etienne (17/09), Lille (20 / 09) and Lyon (04/10). On the other hand, PSG will face Metz (09/16) and Nice (09/20) after tonight’s Classico at the Vélodrome. And all these meetings will be broadcast on TELEFOOT.

And the good plan does not stop there since it is possible to take advantage of this offer without obligation! If you were still hesitating, TELEFOOT LA CHAINE DU FOOT has certainly made the decision easier for you.

To subscribe, nothing could be simpler, just click here and find the different offers offered by TELEFOOT LA CHAINE DU FOOT.

Related news

football

PSG-OM: the probable lines

kenyan -
This Sunday evening, Olympique de Marseille will travel to the Parc des Princes to face Paris SG. Here's what the coaches could cook...
Read more
football

Liverpool set to complete a second signing

kenyan -
A fairly calm English champion on the transfer market, which does not prevent us from being comfortable on the pitch, with the proof of...
Read more
football

Real Madrid thank Manchester United for Gareth Bale, Zinédine Zidane’s big challenge

kenyan -
Manchester United wants to tackle the Gareth Bale file, Zinédine Zidane has great ambitions for this new season and the Classic between PSG and...
Read more
Load more

FOLLOW US

15,772FansLike
3,531FollowersFollow

Popular Stories

Monaco: Kevin Volland charges Bayer Leverkusen

football kenyan -
At Bayer Leverkusen, the transfer window was particularly agitated around Kai Havertz. After a long soap opera, the German club could not keep...
Read more

Javier Tebas’ focus on Lionel Messi

football kenyan -
La Liga surprised everyone by issuing a press release as the Messi soap opera was in full swing. The institution which governs the...
Read more

AS Roma: Edin Dzeko asks to leave

football kenyan -
Tracked by Juventus, Edin Dzeko would have asked his club, AS Roma, to let him go to Piedmont. This transfer window is more than...
Read more

Real Madrid: Zinedine Zidane fell under the spell of the nugget...

football kenyan -
If the Casa Blanca has sent a lot of its young people to the four corners of Spain or elsewhere in Europe, it intends...
Read more

Stade Rennais: Nicolas Holveck’s update on the Mbaye Niang, Clément Grenier...

football kenyan -
The Breton club officially presented its new recruit Serhou Guirassy to the media. The opportunity for the Rennes president to tackle the summer...
Read more

Fiorentina likes Alfredo Morelos

football kenyan -
Long-time target of the LOSC with which he even had a contractual agreement, Alfredo Morelos (24) has not heard from the northern club for...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke