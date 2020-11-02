Home Sports football The huge slap received by Bayern Munich in the David Alaba case!
While all of Bayern Munich were hoping to keep him, Austrian defender David Alaba is set to leave Bavaria for free. The extension offer has in fact been withdrawn. Explanations.

It is not only in Paris Saint-Germain that leading players are coming to the end of their contract and thwarting the plans of the leaders. In a club, yet renowned for its management, like Bayern Munich, this is happening now. Indeed, the file of the extension of David Alaba, after having punctuated the summer, finished the patience of the Bavarian leaders. The 28-year-old Austria international will expire next June and Bayern thought they had done what was necessary to get him to sign a new long-term lease.

For many, it seemed unlikely to see Alaba, at the club since 2008, leave the Munich cocoon. And yet, this is what will happen. Guest on BR TV during the show “Blickpunkt Sport”, club president Herbert Hainer, a low-profile person who took over from Uli Hoeness to the throne, explained that Bayern Munich had withdrawn their extension offer!

Bayern Munich withdrew their offer

“A new situation arose over the weekend. We made a very, very good offer to David and his agent a long time ago, we have negotiated for months and we find the offer very fair and competitive, especially nowadays ”, introduced Hainer. “During the last meeting, we told David’s advisor that we wanted to have clarity and a response by the end of October, because we want to plan the follow-up for such an important position”.

The verdict was therefore expected at the latest this weekend and the Alaba clan obviously did not take it into account. “We didn’t hear anything until yesterday. Our sporting director Hasan Salihamidzic then actively asked the advisor again and the response was that the offer is still not satisfactory and we should go further. We therefore decided to completely withdraw the offer. This means that there are no more offers », concluded President Hainer.

A hard blow for Bayern, and a huge rebound in this soap opera which risks shaking all the biggest European clubs. Real Madrid, Juventus, Inter Milan and many others can therefore try to recover the versatile defender (able to play left side or in the axis) for free for next season. It will be expensive, since according to Bild, Bayern’s proposal, which he did not accept, amounted to € 16 million per year for a five-season lease.

