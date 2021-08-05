The important arrival of money in La Liga revives the Haaland and Mbappé cases, the Romelu Lukaku case tears Inter

The important arrival of money in La Liga which revives the Mbappé and Haaland cases, the Lukaku case which tears up Inter or the crazy salary that Grealish will receive in Manchester City, find the latest information in your Foot Transfer market press review. of the European sports press.

The Mbappé and Haaland cases relaunched?

Spain is relieved! Yesterday, La Liga president Javier Tebas announced that an American investment fund, CVC Capital Partners, would inject 2.7 billion euros in order to acquire 10% of the shares of the Spanish league. A welcome windfall for the majority of La Liga clubs, in financial difficulty, with the crisis. Barça is one of these clubs, and will finally be able to formalize the extension of Lionel Messi, as reported Sport. Ace, for his part, is starting to dream again for Real Madrid and thinks that this new money will allow the Merengues to revive the Kylian Mbappé and Erling Haaland files. We will see that in the coming weeks.

Lukaku case tears up Inter

What a change in situation ! While he had indicated in June that he did not want to leave Inter this summer, Romelu Lukaku will finally join Chelsea in the coming weeks. This is what the Italian press has been announcing for a few hours. The intense pressing of the Blues ended up working and the Belgian announced yesterday to his managers and his coach, Simone Inzaghi, that he wanted to return to England. A choice that divides within the Lombard club, according to The Gazzettta dello sport. With on the one hand Steven Zhang, the president of the club who has made up his mind and who is ready to accept an offer between 120 and 130 M €. And on the other Beppe Marotta and Simone Inzaghi who absolutely do not want to see their player leave. War is declared on Inter!

352,000 euros per week for Grealish!

Besides Lukaku, the other huge blow of this week in the Premier League is the future passage of Jack Grealish from Aston Villa to Manchester City. The English press has been announcing it since yesterday afternoon and this morning it made the headlines of several media in the country. As the Daily Star, which recalls the crazy price that the Citizens will pay (100 million pounds, or 117 M €) or the Daily Mirror, which speaks of the salary that will receive the attacking midfielder in Manchester. This would be 300,000 pounds per week, or 352,000 euros per week. A hell of a jackpot that Grealish will have to justify. For a young player leaving his training club for the first time, the pressure will be strong.