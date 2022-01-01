The incredible eleven free stars in 2022

2022, the year of all dangers. Many of them are at the end of their contract at the end of the season. And for this new year, there is heavy. If their situation can change by then, Foot Transfer market presents its eleven free stars next June. Hang in there, this team would scare the whole of Europe!

Among the goalkeepers, we know him well in France since he is the 2018 World champion, Hugo Lloris. For the moment, the captain of the Blues does not yet know where he will play next season. Centerpiece of Spurs since 2012, the French could therefore evolve elsewhere in 2022. In defense too, there are good things to do. This is the case with Cesar Azpilicueta. Reigning European champion with Chelsea, the Spaniard could leave the Blues next summer after 10 years of loyal service. At the right side position, the option Juan Cuadrado would come to give a little madness in defense. At Juventus since 2017, the Colombian has retreated over the years, to the point of becoming a reference in his position. At the exchanges, the future ofAntonio Rüdiger may still cause a lot of ink to flow in the coming months. Its leaders have been seeking to extend it for a long time but the Germany international has not yet given its answer. A player from Ligue 1 and more particularly from Olympique Lyonnais is free at the end of the season, it is about Jason denayer. The Belgian has regularly made appeals to his management to extend the adventure, without success for the moment.

We go to the middle of the field and there, it really starts to be solid! Obviously, we still find a Frenchman whose future has not finished talking. Where will go Paul pogba ? This is the big question! The world champion wants to leave Manchester United and should not run out of suitors. To accompany it, an old man, a recent Ballon d’Or: Luka Modric ! At 36, the Croatian is still doing wonders with Real Madrid this season. On the verge of extending with Casa Blanca, the finalist of the 2018 World Cup is still stirring up envy since Inter or Manchester City would like to offer him a last major challenge.

A line of attack of fire

In the offensive elements, there is also heavy! Its extension has been planned for months but it is still pending. Against all expectations, Paulo dybala will be without a club at the end of the season. Barça absolutely wants to extend it but Ousmane Dembele make the fun last! Xavi repeats it week after week, he wants to keep the Frenchman because “he is a very important player with great talent.“However, since his arrival in Catalonia,” Dembouz “has not really given satisfaction with repeated injuries and being noticed especially by his extra-sporting setbacks.

It is obviously the biggest file of the next summer transfer window. What will be the future of Kylian Mbappé ? One of the best players in the world will be free and he will keep the whole football world going. As we know, the Frenchman does not want to extend his contract with PSG. A destination seems to be reaching out to him: Real Madrid. With all these small people, you need a renowned goalscorer! Pushed to the exit by FC Barcelona, Luis Suarez rebounded perfectly at Atlético de Madrid with a league title last season. Yes, but he will be free in June and still has great services to render. In a 4-2-3-1, this eleven free stars at the end of the season looking proud!