The incredible mistake of FC Barcelona for the extension of Gavi

If FC Barcelona struggles to extend Gavi, it is as much for economic reasons as for professional reasons. The Spanish press tells us a rather mind-blowing story on this subject.

Events around Gavi take a curious turn. At the end of the contract in a year, and despite talks started at the start of the season, almost a year ago, the negotiations are still not closed. Barça is playing with fire in this case, arousing the interests of other clubs for a time, especially since it is here, with Pedri and Ansu Fati, the player trained in Catalonia the most promising and already integrated within the professional workforce.

The meetings have multiplied, the positions, remote at the start, have come closer. Many times, we have read in the Spanish press that it was at most a question of a week for an agreement to be found. Sport announced again yesterday a new meeting to come in the week, ensuring that it would probably be the right one this time. Promises bind only those who believe them.

Barça forgot to send an extension proposal…

Gavi is currently studying a proposal from FC Barcelona but it would not completely satisfy him from an economic point of view. More seriously, we learn by The Chiringuito this Tuesday that the sports management made a huge mistake which may explain part of the delay in the negotiations. She simply forgot to send by email a proposal in good and due form…

After yet another meeting where certain figures were mentioned, Barça then told representatives of the young 17-year-old midfielder that an official offer would be sent to them by email. But after several days still nothing, until the Culés realize their terrible oversight. It was therefore after a long silence that they gave a sign of life to their interlocutors.

According to the Spanish program, which recounts the scene, the Blaugranas sent a first email of apology explaining the reasons for their delay … then a second email with the famous quantified proposal, the same one that Gavi studies without being sure to follow up. This mind-blowing story looks bad in the eyes of the player, his entourage and more broadly in the middle because it illustrates a certain amateurism which would have enough to cool more than one.

🚨EXCLUSIVE @DarioMonteroG🚨✉️❌ “El BARÇA CREÍA que le había mandado una OFERTA a GAVI”.🙏 “Le han enviado un mail a su agente pidiendo DISCULPAS y una PROPUESTA”.🔵#ChiringuitoBarcelona🔴 pic.twitter.com/L6sej7qJof — El Chiringuito TV (@elchiringuitotv) June 6, 2022

