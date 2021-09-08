The LFP reframes Javier Tebas and defends PSG

“State clubs are as dangerous to the football ecosystem as the Super League. We criticized the Super League for destroying European football and we are just as critical of PSG. Covid losses + € 300m; TV revenue in France -40%; and +500 M € in salaries? Not durable. “ On September 1, Javier Tebas, president of LaLiga, sent yet another spade to Paris Saint-Germain following the XXL transfer window carried out by the capital club. Six days later, another tackle. “ PSG looks like the league of legends given the age of some players. The problem of PSG, we will solve it. What PSG is doing is as dangerous as the Super League. We will continue to grow despite the departure of Messi. We will work against the club states. These clubs are as much enemies as the Super League. “ Attacks that ended up annoying the LFP. The League has just published a press release intended for Tebas. The message is clear: the LFP asks the Spanish leader to take care of his championship and leave Ligue 1 and PSG in peace.

“The Professional Football League would like to respond with determination to the last statement by Mr. Javier Tebas about Paris Saint-Germain in particular and the situation of Ligue 1 in general. The words of the president of the Spanish Football League are not worthy of the institution he represents and which the Professional Football League has always respected. The Professional Football League therefore asks Mr. Javier Tebas to monitor his outrageous statements. The Professional Football League and La Liga obviously do not share the same approach to what inter-league relations should be. The Professional Football League does not want to be the “muleta” agitated by Mr Teba in order to hide the internal problems currently going through by Spanish professional football. On the other hand, she wishes to recall that the financial largesse which the Spanish clubs have benefited from for many seasons and which are at the origin of the current problems, are neither her responsibility nor that of Paris Saint-Germain. In this regard, the Professional Football League has no lessons to learn in terms of financial control of clubs. It is in fact indisputable that the LFP has played a leading role in this field at European level with the creation of the DNCG which, even today, constitutes an effective regulatory model recognized by all. In conclusion, the Professional Football League advises Mr. Javier Tebas to return to more restraint. Each professional league must now work for the development of its championship and for the common good of European professional football, which must play unity in order to bounce back from the health crisis which has severely impacted its economy. The European leagues must therefore unite to face the threats to come concerning the international calendar. This is the meaning of the work of French football leaders through their respective actions within international football bodies (UEFA, ECA, World Leagues Forum, European Leagues). “

