The LFP would have decided for the final ranking of Ligue 1 and Ligue 2!

The LFP reportedly ruled on Thursday. End of the season, PSG champion and establishment of a ranking via quotients. OM and Rennes would thus qualify for the Champions League, Amiens and Toulouse relegated to L2.

The Prime Minister said so, the Minister of Sports and the President of the French Football Federation followed him. However, Ligue 1 and Ligue 2 cannot be officially closed if the Professional Football League has not decided so. However, it met on Thursday to decide on the future of our national championships, which cannot resume in any case until August or even September only.

According to information reported by Europe 1, the PSL has decided to stop the 2019-2020 season as recommended by the government. And it has also defined the modalities for completing the final ranking of the season. There would be a Champion of France, despite 10 days remaining to play, and Paris Saint-Germain would be crowned.

OM and Rennes in champions league, OL not European

The method chosen would be that of quotients, like that used by the French Football Federation for amateur championships that were stopped several weeks ago. Thus, with this calculation, Olympique de Marseille and Stade Rennais would be officially second and third and qualified for the Champions League. Lille, Reims and Nice would qualify in C3. For Reims and Nice, however, it would have to be confirmed that the finals of the Coupe de France and coupe de la Ligue do not play, so that the 5th and 6th places in the L1 standings are qualifying.

Finally, Amiens and Toulouse would be relegated. No L1/L2 dam. Nîmes would be saved and AC Ajaccio could not climb, unlike Lorient and Lens, the first two of Ligue 2. All that remains is to formalize the information, which risks making those hoping to obtain a European qualification jump or avoid a descent.

