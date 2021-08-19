The medical point of PSG

Tomorrow evening, Paris Saint-Germain will travel to Brest to play the first match of the third day of league 1. On this occasion, the capital club will once again have to deal with the absence of several injured or phased players. of times.

Sergio Ramos, Colin Dagba, Sergio Rico, Layvin Kurzawa, Juan Bernat, Alexandre Letellier and Teddy Alloh are thus forfeited. It remains to know the players who will be summoned by Mauricio Pochettino.

PSG press release:

Sergio Ramos and Colin Dagba continue their gradual resumption of training, the resumption of competition is envisaged after the international break.

Sergio Rico is in care for a lumbago.

Layvin Kurzawa is in a gradual recovery phase for a calf problem.

Juan Bernat has resumed collective training with the group and occasionally performs adapted individual sessions.

Alexandre Letellier continues the care for his adductor injury.

Teddy Alloh continues running after his hip pain.