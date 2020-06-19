The mystery of Pape Gueye with the Transfermarkt website

On April 29, Watford announced the signing of Pape Gueye. The midfielder arrived in the Premier League after finishing with Le Havre and not knowing that he had committed previous irregularities in his hiring. Two months later, the player and the agent seek to rescind with “The Hornets” to return to France, relying on the value of the midfield market on the prestigious transfermarkt website.

“Pape won’t play at Watford. The contract was signed in January, but it can’t have an effect and no one can force you to comply. Watford won’t let him go free, but he can’t force him to play with them either. They have set the clause in $5 million, while its value was 3 million and now Transfermarkt says it’s worth 1.6 million. The club that wants to sign him will have to negotiate a reduction of the clause with Watford,” Pape Gueye’s agent stressed To Le Phocéen.

The le Havre quarry passed medical examination in August 2019 in Italy when he had a contract in force with the French club, something that is banned by FIFA and that forced Gueye months later to disassociate himself from Bakari Sanogo, his former agent. The irregularity of the signing has caused several French clubs, including Marseille, have been interested in their situation, although Watford refers to a termination clause of EUR 5 million.

“Olympique de Marseille is one of the teams that has been most interested in Pape Gueye. There are also Metz, Strasbourg, Nantes and several Portuguese teams. Arsenal had also contacted us with a salary three times that of Watford. But Pape wants to play ligue 1 two/three years before going abroad,” added the player’s agent.