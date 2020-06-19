Home Sports News football The mystery of Pape Gueye with the Transfermarkt website
Sports Newsfootball

The mystery of Pape Gueye with the Transfermarkt website

By kenyan

The Watford midfielder will not be able to play with the Hornets because of irregularities in its handover. Now, she desperately seeks to return to Ligue 1.

On April 29, Watford announced the signing of Pape Gueye. The midfielder arrived in the Premier League after finishing with Le Havre and not knowing that he had committed previous irregularities in his hiring. Two months later, the player and the agent seek to rescind with “The Hornets” to return to France, relying on the value of the midfield market on the prestigious transfermarkt website.

Pape won’t play at Watford. The contract was signed in January, but it can’t have an effect and no one can force you to comply. Watford won’t let him go free, but he can’t force him to play with them either. They have set the clause in $5 million, while its value was 3 million and now Transfermarkt says it’s worth 1.6 million. The club that wants to sign him will have to negotiate a reduction of the clause with Watford,” Pape Gueye’s agent stressed To Le Phocéen.

The le Havre quarry passed medical examination in August 2019 in Italy when he had a contract in force with the French club, something that is banned by FIFA and that forced Gueye months later to disassociate himself from Bakari Sanogo, his former agent. The irregularity of the signing has caused several French clubs, including Marseille, have been interested in their situation, although Watford refers to a termination clause of EUR 5 million.

Olympique de Marseille is one of the teams that has been most interested in Pape Gueye. There are also Metz, Strasbourg, Nantes and several Portuguese teams. Arsenal had also contacted us with a salary three times that of Watford. But Pape wants to play ligue 1 two/three years before going abroad,” added the player’s agent.

Related news

football

Sevilla-FC Barcelona: the likely compositions

kenyan -
Tonight, at 10pm, the 30th day of La Liga will offer us a clash between Andalusia and Catalans. And here's what the two starting...
Read more
football

Kouassi to sign for Bayern

kenyan -
The central team has opted for the Bavarian team after refusing to sign his first professional contract with PSG and will sign for five...
Read more
football

Real Madrid: Marco Asensio’s touching message

kenyan -
Yesterday, Real Madrid easily disposed of Valencia (3-0). a match marked by Karim Benzema's highly acclaimed double. But not only that. Injured in...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Bayer Leverkusen: Kai Havertz has made his choice

Kai Havertz was sparkling again against Cologne on Wednesday night. Bayer Leverkusen's attacking midfielder is a source of desire and appears to have made...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Premier League: on which channel to watch Manchester City-Arsenal

The Premier League resumes this Wednesday with the match between Aston Villa and Sheffield United (7pm) before the clash between Manchester City and Arsenal...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Three Saint-Etienne players test positive for Covid-19

The French ensemble has not revealed the identities of the subjects, joined by two more members of the team's staff. They'll be quarantined for...
Read more
footballkenyan -

Man City: Pep Guardiola gives news of Eric Garcia

The promising 19-year-old Eric Garcia was named on Wednesday night against Arsenal for the third time this season. He was once again the author...
Read more

FOLLOW US

15,711FansLike
3,486FollowersFollow

NEWS JUST IN

The significant increase in the number of teenage pregnancies alarms Kenyans

News Tracy Nabwile -
The Kenya Health Information System recently surveyed teenage pregnancies. They came up with a report on the number of adolescent pregnancies in every county. The...
Read more

Kenyans embrace new shopping habits amidst the Covid-19 pandemic

News Tracy Nabwile -
When the government announced the first case of coronavirus in the country, Kenyans started changing their lifestyle. Most people are trying to stay safe...
Read more

Days before reopening, Spain sees spike in COVID cases

Health Chuoyo Protus -
Spain has reported 585 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday while also seeing a spike in deaths as the country gears up to reopen. In the...
Read more

WHO completely stops hydroxychloroquine use in critical COVID patients

Health Chuoyo Protus -
The World Health Organization has completely stopped the use of hydroxychloroquine on critically ill COVID patients. The organization said that the drug failed to reduce...
Read more

High Court suspends CS’ orders on Naivasha port

News Connie Mukenyi -
On Thursday, the 18th of June saw the High court suspend Transport CS Macharia's orders requiring goods on transit to go through the Naivasha...
Read more

Uhuru reveals his plans for the 2022 elections

News Connie Mukenyi -
President Uhuru Kenyatta has finally disclosed his plans regarding the 2022 presidential election putting to rest all the speculations on the matter. According to...
Read more
Loading...

STAY UPDATED:

LINKS

HOME | Contact Us | TV Stations | Radio Stations | Videos | Advertise

Submit news
Write for us

FOLLOW ME

STAY IN TOUCH

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

© kenyannews.co.ke