The NBA will perform coronavirus tests on asymptomatic

By kenyan

It is one of the measures that has been reported to NBA teams recently. The tests will begin on June 23.

The Nba reported Saturday night to all teams through a memorandum that coronavirus tests for players and staff (also asymptomatic) involved in the league reboot will begin on June 23 and will take place every other day, to be able to restart the championship on 30-J.

The memorandum says that the players and the “Essential team staff”, whether any trainer, medical staff who will work directly with the players, or who will be part of the activities in Orlando, Florida, will undergo coronavirus and antibody testing on June 23.

Each person will be given another COVID-19 test every other day, as well as the two days directly before the team leaves for Walt Disney World.

The memorandum does not say what the protocol will be for anyone who tests positive for the coronavirus, nor does it include any details on what the testing protocols will be after the teams arrive in Orlando.

The NBA has partnered with Quest Diagnostics to provide the evidence and has ensured that they will not eliminate the tests needed for frontline health care workers, first responders, or symptomatic patients in each team’s city.

The league also plans to offer a coronavirus test and antibody test to players’ home members and essential staff on June 23, and will also provide free public tests in each of the 21 cities with teams participating in the next league reboot.

The NBA also asked foreign players who left the country to return to their team cities on Monday, and the rest of the players must return by June 22. Teams are expected to be about three weeks after arriving in Orlando to prepare for the season.

