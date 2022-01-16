The new dirty trick that FC Barcelona wants to play on Ousmane Dembélé

While the two parties have still not found common ground, the La Liga club will take new drastic decisions…

Dembélé has a choice: extend, leave, or spend the end of the season in the stands. As we revealed to you exclusively on Foot Transfer market yesterday, Xavi put enormous pressure on the tricolor winger, who still does not accept the proposal for a new contract formulated by Joan Laporta. The Catalans are reportedly asking €50m for the out-of-contract player in six months.

This Sunday, the Catalan press says a little more about it. The journalist Gerard Romero confirms our information concerning a possible presentation, and adds that the Barcelona leaders have decided to crack down. First of all, the offer that was still valid until now will be withdrawn. If the player has not yet decided 100%, he will no longer have the possibility of saying yes to the Catalan proposal. Departure or grandstands, to sum up.

A new release clause

Enough to sound the end of the Barcelona adventure of the player trained at Stade Rennais, and that’s not all. The journalist, well informed about Barça since the return of Joan Laporta to power, also indicates that the management will lower the player’s release clause, something he can do legally due to various variables in his contract.

This would allow interested clubs to come forward more quickly and act quickly, in particular avoiding having to participate in the rise in the auction of the summer transfer window in the event that the principal concerned were to find themselves free of any contract. It now remains to be seen how much the player’s new release clause will be, which currently fluctuates between 400 and 500 million euros. We can imagine an amount divided by ten, if not more…