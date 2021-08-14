HomeSportsfootballThe OM group against Bordeaux
Sportsfootball

The OM group against Bordeaux

By kenyan

After their inaugural victory against Montpellier, Olympique de Marseille continues its season tomorrow with the reception of Bordeaux at the Orange-Vélodrome. For this meeting, the Phocaeans still have to do without Arkadiusz Milik and Pau Lopez but otherwise no other absence is to be reported.

We thus find the recruits that are Luan Peres, William Saliba, Leonardo Balerdi, Gerson, Mattéo Guendouzi, Konrad de la Fuente and Cengiz Ünder. With Dimitri Payet as conductor, OM is advancing with a solid group of 20 elements.

