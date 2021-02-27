The only condition set by Lionel Messi to stay at FC Barcelona

The Spanish press unveiled this Saturday that the extension or the departure of Lionel Messi will not be linked to the salary offered to him by Barça or any other interested club.

The future of Lionel Messi is still at the heart of the news, in Spain and almost everywhere in Europe. The Argentinian’s contract expires in four months, and this time the beautiful love story between the Albiceleste star and his training club may well come to an end. We already know that everything will depend very much on the next president of FC Barcelona, ​​who will be known in early March during the presidential elections of the Catalan club.

As explained Marca this Saturday, nothing is yet recorded. Lionel Messi has not decided, as he has not yet spoken to other clubs. On the other hand, he will set a condition for the future president to agree to stay: an ambitious sports project. The Argentinian wants the club to be able to fight for every possible title.

Money is not his priority

According to the Iberian newspaper, the financial side will not be the most important in this soap opera, and the number 10 blaugrana will make financial efforts if he considers that the project presented by the next boss of the Ciudad Condal team is worth it. . Money will take a back seat, and, always according to Marca, the financial side has also never been the main motivation of the player, who is more aware of the concerns experienced by his club on that side.

In his current contract, certain clauses and bonuses had even been included directly by Josep Maria Bartomeu, without the Pulga claiming them in the negotiations. Barça sources specify in any case to the newspaper that the player seems today much more attentive to his club than last summer, where he really wanted to leave. He did not appreciate the PSG rumor, as he immediately failed all the intermediaries who wanted to discuss offers from other clubs with him. All is not lost for Barça fans so …