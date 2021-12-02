The Parc des Princes celebrated its new stars but …

PSG took advantage of this confrontation against OGC Nice (0-0) to celebrate the first Ballon d’Or in its history, received by Lionel Messi two days ago, and the Lev Yachine trophy awarded to Gianluigi Donnarumma. Unfortunately for the spectators, if the Italian goalkeeper rather shone, the Argentinian disappointed him after a sad evening.

This PSG-Nice was not just a simple match of this 16th day of Ligue 1. For the second time in the history of the French championship after Jean-Pierre Papin in 1991, and the first time for PSG, a player of our championship presented his Ballon d’Or. The award ceremony having taken place 48 hours ago, the club of the capital did not have much time to ensure the show but the public took full eyes, at least during the pre-match.

Fireworks, a podium prepared a bit hastily and a short one-minute speech, the Pulga probably had better staging, he who knows for the 7th time in his career, the honor of winning the most beautiful individual rewards. “It’s the first one I get in Paris, so it’s very special. It is an honour for me. I hope we can achieve our goals this season ”, expressed the Pulga before kick-off.

Leo Messi’s turn to present his 7th Ballon d’Or #PSGOGCN pic.twitter.com/q5zHaN78N2 – Maxime Barbaud (@MBarbaud) December 1, 2021

The Park enjoyed the party, minus the meeting

The evening started well but the rest was more complicated. Messi and others failed to beat a tough team from OGC Nice (0-0). The Argentinian was even disappointing, despite the support of Angel Di Maria and Kylian Mbappé in front. The seven-time Ballon d’Or scored only one of his six strikes, only succeeded one of his three attempted dribbles and missed his three crosses recorded …

A disappointing evening for the former Barcelonan, but rather promising for Gianluigi Donnarumma. The Italian, meanwhile, presented his Lev Yachine trophy, celebrating the best goalkeeper of the season, he who won the Euro with Italy having been crowned best player of the competition. Unlike Messi, he was able to honor his status by releasing some beautiful parades.

Gigio Donnarumma presents his Lev Yachine trophy at the Park #PSGOGCN pic.twitter.com/pf8dBv4gdI – Maxime Barbaud (@MBarbaud) December 1, 2021

After having captured this strike from Dolberg in two stages (9th), he especially slammed this head at almost close range from Andy Delort (32nd), keeping his team afloat. In the second half, while PSG raised their tone slightly, this time he was saved by his post on this new helmet shot signed by Dolberg this time (59th), while the Danish striker seemed lonely in the face of the empty goal. It is also the mark of the grown-ups to have success …