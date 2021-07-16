The Premier League is active for Issa Diop

At 24, Issa Diop continues on his way. Three years ago, in the summer of 2018, the central defender left Toulouse Football Club to join West Ham and the Premier League. And quickly, English leaders, including Manchester United and Liverpool, looked into his case. At each transfer window, the name of Diop has been associated with stables. This summer is no exception.

According to our information, several clubs are on the move to try to recruit him while his contract with the Hammers ends in June 2023. Wolverhampton, Crystal Palace or Southampton are interested. In particular, some have tried their luck with a loan with an option to purchase, without success. But the Issa Diop file should still animate a transfer window which is far from over.