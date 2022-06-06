Menu
The president of Bayern sends a huge spade to Robert Lewandowski!

Date:

Announced for several weeks in the sights of FC Barcelona, ​​​​Robert Lewandowski (33) remains, for the time being, a Bayern Munich player. Under contract until June 2023 with the Bavarian club, the Polish international striker seems more than ever determined to leave Bavaria this summer. Asked about this in comments reported by Bild, Herbert Hainer, the president of Bayern Munich, nevertheless affirmed his intention to keep RL9 despite the intentions of the latter.

“We have always said it, Robert Lewandowski has a contract with Bayern Munich until June 30, 2023. And a contract is a contract! Where would we be if a player could terminate a contract prematurely when we as a club would have to pay him in full until the last day of the contract? I’m a little surprised that Robert chose to go public, I wouldn’t have done it in his place. He has been at Bayern for a long time, he has won many titles with us. I think he knows very well what he has at Bayern, namely a club that treats its players very well, that does everything to allow them to give their best. And I must say that the appreciation is not a one-way street”. The message is clear !

