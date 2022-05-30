The promoted Monza promises a transfer window of madness!

Promoted to Serie A, Monza is already dreaming bigger. Silvio Berlusconi says so.

They did it ! Last night, Monza validated their ticket to Serie A after winning away the second leg of the play-offs against Pisa (victory 3-4 in the return, 2-1 in the first leg). A great victory for the Italian team bought four years ago by Silvio Berlusconi. Indeed, Fininvest, the holding company of the Berlusconi family, injected part of the 740 million euros collected thanks to the sale of AC Milan to acquire the entire capital of Monza 1912 on September 28, 2018. And to embark on this ambitious project, the Italian businessman was accompanied by his faithful right arm, Adriano Galliani.

How else? For years, the Berlusconi-Galliani duo has gone hand in hand with the Rossoneri. It is still together that they started this new project in Monza, a city dear to the heart of Galliani since he is a native of it. “It’s a romantic operation, an act of love. Let’s say that for 31 years I was on loan at AC Milan, since Monza is in my DNA.he explained in 2019 before announcing the color: “our Monza was really born on July 1, 2019, the first day of our first full season, with the intention of landing in Serie A in 24 months”.

From Serie C to Serie A in two years

A crazy bet. But not impossible knowing the two specimens. To help them achieve this goal, they have called on some big names who have passed through Milan such as Kévin Prince-Boateng and Mario Balotelli, who have since left. They had also tried to bring in Zlatan Ibrahimovic, Alexandre Pato and even Franck Ribéry. But they had all declined the invitation. Regardless, the club worked hard to climb the ladder. In Serie C in 2018, at the time of the takeover, Monza went up to the second division for the first time in 2020. The transalpine team was not far from doing it for the second time in a row in 2021.

But she had failed in the Serie B play-offs. A year later and with her experience, she succeeded. It did not take 24 but 36 months for the Berlusconi-Galliani duo for Monza to move up to Serie A. A great success and a first in the history of the club founded in 1912, 110 years ago. This is the reward for the work of an entire club and an entire group trained by Giovanni Stroppa, 54. Former player of Milan and Monza, he returned home in 2021, he who had the advantage of having already experienced a rise in Serie A with Crotone in 2020.

A transfer window strategy that will change

A winning choice. “Beyond my past with the Rossoneri, I think I was chosen for my coaching past and I’m glad it paid off. It’s hard to be rational, we started in difficulty, but we always believed in it. There is also an important element of character. We put the pressure on and that was the little secret. The relationship with the owners has developed, they have been important but Antonelli (sporting director) has also done a great job.”. Indeed, Monza have changed their strategy by relying on elements accustomed to Serie B rather than big names.

But with the accession to the first division, it will necessarily be necessary to recruit players accustomed to the elite. This was confirmed by Filippo Antonelli. “It will be a wonderful summer in the transfer market and Monza will be looking for top players as the owner wishes. Something is brewing but I can’t speak now, with this owner something magical can happen”. At the end of the contract at Torino, Andrea Belotti would be the priority. “He’s a great striker like so many others, I can’t rule anything out”confessed the sporting director of Monza.

Berlusconi wants to win Serie A and the Champions League

Stefano Sensi (Inter Milan, loaned to Sampdoria), Junior Messias (Milan) and Mattia Caldara (Milan) are particularly followed with interest. But Monza dreams bigger and will put the means to recruit stars to achieve the objectives set by Silvio Berlusconi.“The Scudetto in Milan and the promotion of Monza, it was a year that did good to the heart (…) It is a great joy. Monza was founded in 1912 and had never been to Serie A. Today we are there and Monza has the team it deserves and which will meet the greats of the Italian championship next year. And you want to know? We want to win the championship and go to the Champions League. Everyone is warned, Berlusconi and Monza intend to hit hard in Serie A and in Europe!