New point on the form of the best strikers in Europe. From Mohamed Salah to Dušan Vlahovic via Patrik Schick, most of them have done very well this weekend again.

The ranking of European top scorers returns on Monday for the eleventh record of the season. This concerns the scorers who raged in Germany, England, Austria, Belgium, Scotland, Spain, France, Italy, the Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine. Still leader of this ranking, Robert Lewandowski however remained silent against Mainz (2-1). Less prominent than usual, Polish striker Bayern Munich still has an incredible record of 16 goals in 15 matches and is narrowly ahead of Deniz Undav.

The Union Saint-Gilloise player has the same statistics, but with three more games played. The German striker was silent yesterday during his 2-0 success against Mechelen and therefore climbs to second place. New arrival on the other hand on the third step of the podium. Unstoppable in Serie A, Dušan Vlahovic never ceases to impress and remains on a double in the brilliant victory of Fiorentina against Salernitana (4-0). The Serbian striker scores no less than 15 goals in 17 matches and continues his momentum.

Patrik Schick goes back strong

Just behind, we find Michael Frey in fourth place. The Swiss striker did not score in Antwerp’s 3-2 loss to Standard Liège. He finds himself stuck at 15 goals in 18 matches. Fifth despite his team’s 5-2 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt, Patrik Schick remains on a brace after scoring a quadruple the week before. The Czech striker has 14 goals in 12 matches and is advancing at a brisk pace. Hanging against Servette Geneva with Basel (2-2), Arthur Cabral does not advance, but still has 14 goals in 16 matches.

In seventh position, we find Mohamed Salah scorer on penalty against Aston Villa (1-0) and who now brings his total of achievements to 14 in 16 matches. Also decisive, Karim Adeyemi cracked a hat-trick in the 5-0 win over Tyrol. The young German striker is given 14 goals in 17 matches. Similar figures to those of Artem Dovbyk. The Ukrainian striker, however, had more minutes of play. Against Mariupol on Friday, he scored again from the penalty spot in a 3-0 victory.

Finally, Ciro Immobile comes tenth with 13 goals in 15 matches. With Lazio, however, he did not find the loophole yesterday against Sassuolo in a 2-1 loss. Eleventh and twelfth, Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) and Gamid Agalarov (Ufa) narrowly fall behind with 13 goals scored. It’s a little better than Giovanni Simeone (Hellas) who has 12 goals. Behind, Erling Haaland (Borussia Dortmund), Jonathan David (Lille), Giovanni Simeone (Hellas), Luis Diaz (Porto), Kelvin Yeboah (Sturm Graz), Darwin Nunez (Benfica), Jelle Vossen (Zulte Waregem) and Viktor Tsygankov ( Dynamo Kiev) fail a little further with 11 goals.

The ranking of top scorers in Europe

1) Robert Lewandowski (33 / Bayern Munich / Poland) – 16 goals in 15 matches (1271 minutes)

2) Deniz Undav (25 / Union Saint-Gilloise / Germany) – 16 goals in 18 matches (1564 minutes)

3) Dušan Vlahovic (21 / Fiorentina / Serbia) – 15 goals in 17 matches (1520 minutes)

4) Michael Frey (27 / Antwerp / Switzerland) – 15 goals in 18 matches (1434 minutes)

5) Patrik Schick (25 / Bayer Leverkusen / Czech Republic) – 14 goals in 12 matches (934 minutes)

6) Arthur Cabral (23 / FC Basel / Brazil) – 14 goals in 16 matches (1302 minutes)

7) Mohamed Salah (29 / Liverpool / Egypt) – 14 goals in 16 matches (1440 minutes)

8) Karim Adeyemi (19 / Salzburg / Germany) – 14 goals in 17 matches (1197 minutes)

9) Artem Dovbyk (24 / Dnipro-1 / Ukraine) – 14 goals in 17 matches (1509 minutes)

10) Ciro Immobile (31 / Lazio / Italy) – 13 goals in 15 matches (1276 minutes)