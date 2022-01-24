The ranking of Europe’s top scorers

New weekend rich in football and new report on the best attackers on the continent. Thus, Dušan Vlahovic, Erling Braut Haaland or Darwin Núñez have made good operations thanks to their achievements.

The ranking of top European scorers returns this Monday for the fifteenth report of the season. This concerns the scorers who have raged in Germany, England, Austria, Belgium, Scotland, Spain, France, Italy, Netherlands, Portugal, Russia, Switzerland, Turkey and Ukraine. As always, no change in the lead since Robert Lewandowski retains his first place. However, the Polish striker did not draw this Sunday against Hertha Berlin. Not successful despite the 4-1 success of his team, he could not find the net against the Old Lady. Thus, he has a record of 23 goals in 20 Bundesliga matches.

Another resident of the German championship, Patrik Schick comes second. Celebrating his 26th birthday today, the Czech striker did not find the fault against Augsburg despite a victory (5-1) for Bayer Leverkusen. His statistics nevertheless remain very high quality with no less than 18 goals in 17 matches. The podium is thus completed by Michael Frey. The former Lille resident is having fun with Antwerp this season. Against Oostende on Friday, the Swiss striker again found the way to goal in a 2-1 win. Thus, he climbed the rankings and posted 18 achievements in 22 games.

Erling Braut Haaland goes back

Author of an insane season with the surprising team of Union Saint-Gilloise which leads the dance in Belgium (9 points ahead of Bruges), Deniz Undav scored twice in midweek against Seraing United (4-0 ). On the other hand, he didn’t score in the 2-1 win over Genk. Fourth in the standings, the German striker has 18 goals in 23 matches. It is a little better than Ciro Immobile who comes in fifth place. The Italian striker was hooked by Atalanta with Lazio (0-0) and failed to score a single goal. Nothing serious, with 17 achievements in 19 games, his season remains very solid.

In sixth position, Karim Benzema maintains an incredible ratio with 17 goals in 21 matches. However, his injury against Elche yesterday (2-2) – where he did not score – risks handicapping him for a few weeks and should push him down the standings. Seventh, Dušan Vlahovic has the same statistics, but played more minutes. Against Genoa last Monday, he scored in La Viola’s 6-0 victory. On the other hand, he did not find the fault against Cagliari (1-1) this weekend. In eighth position, we find Erling Braut Haaland who continues to grapple with a new pawn registered against Hoffenheim. He now has 16 goals in 14 matches.

Currently at CAN 2021 with Egypt, Mohamed Salah has not played in the Premier League with Liverpool and is down to ninth with 16 goals in 20 matches. Finally, tenth place logically goes to Darwin Núñez who made his efficiency speak for itself against Arouca (2-0). A new goal that allows him to score no less than 15 goals in 16 matches this season. Karim Adeyemi (RB Salzburg), Luis Diaz (Porto), Artem Dovbyk (Dnipro-1), and Arthur Cabral (FC Basel) follow with 14 goals scored. With 13 achievements, Shamar Nicholson (Charleroi/Spartak Moscow), Paul Onuachu (Genk), Anthony Modeste (Cologne), Dante Vanzeir (Union Saint-Gilloise), Jelle Vossen (Zulte Waregem), Wissam Ben Yedder (Monaco) and Gamid Agalarov (Ufa) are a bit further.

The ranking of Europe’s top scorers

1) Robert Lewandowski (33 years old / Bayern Munich / Poland) – 23 goals in 20 matches (1721 minutes)

2) Patrik Schick (26 years old / Bayer Leverkusen / Czechia) – 18 goals in 17 matches (1349 minutes)

3) Michael Frey (27 years old / Antwerp / Switzerland) – 18 goals in 22 matches (1686 minutes)

4) Deniz Undav (25 years old / Union Saint-Gilloise / Germany) – 18 goals in 23 matches (2014 minutes)

5) Ciro Immobile (31 years old / Lazio / Italy) – 17 goals in 19 matches (1636 minutes)

6) Karim Benzema (34 years old / Real Madrid / France) – 17 goals in 21 matches (1710 minutes)

7) Dušan Vlahovic (21 years old / Fiorentina / Serbia) – 17 goals in 21 matches (1861 minutes)

8) Erling Braut Haaland (21 years old / Borussia Dortmund / Norway) – 16 goals in 14 matches (1145 minutes)

9) Mohamed Salah (29 years old / Liverpool / Egypt) – 16 goals in 20 matches (1784 minutes)

10) Darwin Núñez (22 years old / Benfica / Uruguay) – 15 goals in 16 matches (1148 minutes)