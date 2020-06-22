The main championships have resumed and the top scorers in Europe have resumed their habits. After a three-month absence, the ranking of Europe’s top scorers is back. Robert Lewandowski, Timo Werner, Lionel Messi, the European forwards have made the powder talk.

After more than three months of hiatus following the coronavirus pandemic and its interruption at the beginning of March, the ranking of Top European scorers is making a comeback. Inevitably truncated following the interruption of Ligue 1, Eredevisie and the Jupiler League, this top 10 will surely see Kylian Mbappé and Wissam Ben Yedder go down slowly. Nevertheless, Germany, Spain, England, Italy, Portugal, Turkey, Russia and Ukraine have resumed and a lot of goals have been scored by the best artificers of the continent. And unsurprisingly, robert Lewandowski is at the very first place in this ranking. The Polish striker has played seven games since the Bundesliga resumed and has scored just eight goals in that time. With 33 goals in 30 matches, he will have one last opportunity to inflate that record. For this, we will have to score again this Saturday against VfL Wolfsburg.

Now he is six lengths ahead of his nearest pursuer, Ciro Immobile. However, the Lazio striker has not yet resumed and will have 12 games to play before the end of the season. Robert Lewandowski’s lead is far from final as the Italian striker has already scored 27 goals. On the podium, Timo Werner was in third place. The RB Leipzig striker, who will soon be flying to Chelsea, also benefited from the Bundesliga resumption. With 5 goals in 8 matches, the German striker has recovered well and will be able to finish in style on the next day this Saturday against Augsburg. He has 26 accomplishments in 33 games. The fourth, Cristiano Ronaldo plays tonight against Bologna. At the moment with a record of 21 goals in 22 matches, the Portuguese still has 12 games to improve his record and get on the podium.

Lionel Messi keeps in touch

And to follow the five-time Ballon d’Or winner, who better than his great rival Lionel Messi. Fifth, the Argentinian has a slightly less flamboyant exercise, but still has 21 goals in 25 matches. With eight days left in La Liga, La Pulga will have a hard time getting back in the race for first place, but with the winner of the 2019 top scorers’ standings, the line between the possible and the impossible is narrow. The Brazilian striker naturalized Ukrainian Junior Moraes is sixth in this ranking and finds himself rewarded for his very good season. Less effective since the resumption of the Ukrainian Premier League, the man who has just been crowned champion with Shakhtar Donetsk has nevertheless scored 1 goal in his last 5 matches and brings his record to 19 achievements in 24 games. That’s slightly better than Jamie Vardy’s dumb recovery with Leicester against Watford (1-1). The England striker is seventh with 19 goals in 27 matches.

His performances are similar to those of Alexander Surloth eighth with 46 minutes played more. Since the resumption with Trabzonspor, the Norwegian has not scored a single goal in three Super Lig games. Finally, Kylian Mbappé (Paris Saint-Germain) and Wissam Ben Yedder (AS Monaco) rounded out the rankings. Both men have scored 18 goals, but are expected to lose places soon following the Ligue 1 stoppage. Canada’s Jonathan David (La Gantoise), Romelu Lukaku (Inter Milan) and Dieumerci Mbokani (Antwerp) failed to make the top 10 with 18 goals. Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal), Karim Benzema (Real Madrid) and Jadon Sancho (Borussia Dortmund) scored 17 goals. Behind them, Moussa Dembélé (Olympique Lyonnais), Wout Weghorst (VfL Wolfsburg), Danny Ings (Southampton), Papiss Cissé (Alanyaspor), and Sergio Aguero (Manchester City), Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) Joao Pedro (Cagliari) follow with 16 goals.

The ranking of Europe’s top scorers at 22/06/2020: