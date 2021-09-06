The Real Madrid locker room did not appreciate the soap opera Kylian Mbappé!

According to the Spanish media, the whole Mbappé soap opera went rather badly on the side of Real Madrid …

This is the soap opera that punctuated the end of the transfer window in Spain and France, and which allowed many media to gain quite a following as the subject fascinates the crowds. But in the end, Florentino Pérez did not get what he wanted, and everything indicates that he will have to wait until next summer to finally see Kylian Mbappé disembark at Madrid-Barajas airport.

And if the journalists enjoyed themselves, others did not really appreciate all this media circus, on the contrary. Thus, according to the daily El Mundo, part of the Madrid workforce was annoyed by everything that happened around the Bondynois prodigy. Concretely, it is not against the French that they are angry, but indeed against their leadership.

Players don’t understand

Indeed, many Real Madrid players do not understand how their management has been able to go so far as to offer 200 million euros, while at the same time asking them to make efforts from a salary point of view to help the club. To cope with the financial losses linked to the coronavirus, the players have thus accepted a 10% salary reduction, and the negotiations for extensions, in addition to those already recorded, also go in the direction of austerity and measure.

A somewhat paradoxical situation, it must be said, especially since, publicly, Florentino Pérez had already mentioned the financial difficulties of his club. Which obviously did not prevent him from offering huge amounts for Mbappé. Suffice to say that the discontent of the players in the squad of Carlo Ancelotti is at least understandable …