The rule of five changes definitely adopted?

Date:

With the health crisis that has been going on for two years now, the world of football has had to adapt. The IFAB, the body that determines and develops football rules, had decided to put in place over this period the rule of five authorized changes instead of the usual three.

According to information from The Athletic, this rule should be definitively adopted next month. The IFAB should make this decision permanent. In the Premier League, the FA decided at the start of the season to leave the three changes, which did not please Jürgen Klopp and some coaches. The British media specifies that new rules could be put in place.

