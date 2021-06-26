The situation is really tense between PSG and Real Madrid

Relations between the two clubs are starting to strain because of the many issues on which they are opposed.

The Iberian press already spoke of a risk of war breaking out between Parisians and Madrilenians a few weeks ago, especially when Florentino Pérez was credited with the intention of recruiting Mauricio Pochettino for the merengue sideline. If the Spanish decision maker finally bet on Carlo Ancelotti, Marca reveals that other issues have considerably degraded relations between the two directions, which were until now cordial or even friendly.

If there have already been cases where the two clubs have been opposed in recent years, on the transfer window for example, both Nasser Al-Khelaïfi and Florentino Pérez had ensured that everything was done with manners, in a certain cordiality and with respect for the interests of both clubs. This is no longer the case, especially since the Super League, a project of which Florentino Pérez is the main instigator, while NAK opposed it and is increasingly close to UEFA.

The Mbappé case at the heart of the problem

But it is especially the case of Mbappé that poses a problem. In recent months, Real Madrid have increasingly put pressure on the player according to the newspaper. The declarations of the Parisian boss concerning the Bondynois at the beginning of June – “I’m going to be clear: Kylian is going to stay in Paris, we are never going to sell him and he will never leave free” – went badly in Madrid and were considered a declaration of war. Now the club in the French capital is somehow hoping to get revenge by going for Varane or Sergio Ramos.

The Spanish media specifies that Real Madrid would however not be very inspired to make PSG an enemy, since today, the Parisians are in a position of strength compared to the Madrilenians on many things. The media cites the example of Barça, with Catalans who have never managed to attract any PSG player to their ranks, in addition to having been beaten in the Neymar or Wijnaldum cases. Florentino Pérez is warned …