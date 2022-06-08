The Spanish press launches a new spade at Kylian Mbappé, the threat of Robert Lewandowski at Bayern Munich

Real Madrid has still not digested Kylian Mbappé’s extension with PSG, Robert Lewandowski is going to arm wrestle with Bayern Munich, Juve’s plan B in the event of failure for Di Maria, find in your review of press Foot Transfer market the latest information from the sports press.

Real Madrid can’t stomach Mbappé’s failure

After failing in the Kylian Mbappé case, Real Madrid will console themselves with another Frenchman, Aurélien Tchouaméni. “The agreement is complete”as the placard AS on its front page this Wednesday morning. For its part, the newspaper brand proudly displays his new recruit in his new colors with a big spade in the direction of Kylian Mbappé. “Said and Done”, can we read in One of the Spanish media. In reference of course to the broken word of the crack of Bondy who preferred to extend with Paris Saint-Germain. To get the message across, brand resumes on the cover its front page of October 12, 2021, where the French community had already declared its flame at the White House. A double spade in the direction of PSG which was also in the fight for Tchouaméni. Obviously, the pill is still not digested.

Lewandowski ready to do anything to leave Bayern Munich

The Robert Lewandowski file continues to make people talk. Yesterday, we relayed to you the rant of the Pole towards the leaders of Bayern Munich. Well a little later in the day, the person concerned wanted to calm things down. If he remains entrenched in his positions and ensures that“there will be an agreement”as the newspaper resumes Sport on his front page, Lewy does not want to leave on bad terms. Nevertheless, the Pole is still determined to leave. And according to the Mundo Deportivo, he would even be ready to skip Bayern Munich’s pre-season. Good not sure that this last information eases the tensions.

Juventus annoyed for Di Maria

Juve are losing patience. Angel Di Maria is in the sights of the Old Lady, but the Argentinian is demanding. The former Paris Saint-Germain player even gave the Old Lady an ultimatum according to The Gazzetta dello sport. The Argentinian wants a one-year deal, plus a bonus year. But as explained Tuttosport, Juve would be annoyed by the double game of El Fideo who also discusses with Barça. Suddenly, the Bianconeri have activated other tracks. Plan B is called Domenico Berardi, the Sassuolo striker. Kostic, Pulisic and Zaniolo are also in the sights. Note that according to the Mundo DeportivoBarça judges Di Maria too old and favors the track of the Brazilian Raphinha.