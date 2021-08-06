The Spanish press seeks the culprits of the departure of Lionel Messi

The announcement of Lionel Messi’s departure from FC Barcelona raises many questions. The Spanish press wants to know.

The Lionel Messi bomb leaves Spain speechless. The announcement of the departure of La Pulga from FC Barcelona causes an unprecedented shock wave on the other side of the Pyrenees and even elsewhere. Now everyone wants to know what the real reasons for this decision are. Especially among editorial writers across the country. “Who is responsible for the fact that Jorge Messi came to Barcelona to learn that he was coming so as not to finally sign the agreement tied beforehand?” Whose fault is it ? Bartomeu? Tebas? A workforce reluctant to lower their salary? A sporting project that does not convince Messi? “, asks himself L’Esportiu before continuing.

“How can we explain that Messi cannot be registered but that Umtiti and Pjanic did not agree to terminate while they continue to mortgage the club with their salaries? How can we justify the iconic captain having to leave when the other sacred cows in the locker room who got tired of trampling the crest did not set an example to take the entire workforce with them? How can we explain that the structure of a team that has failed miserably in Europe for four years has not agreed to help the club to facilitate a profound change within the club? These are the questions that feed the indignation among the supporters ”, let go of the local daily before insisting.

Reassembled, the media largely attacks the players, before putting a layer back afterwards, as jaded. “Griezmann, Braithwaite, Coutinho, Dembélé, Umtiti, Pjanic, Alba, Lenglet and all the rest are paid by Barça but there is no money for Messi”. If President Joan Laporta, who gave his explanations at the end of the morning, is rather spared, he is still singled out by Marca, who blames him for having “So much invoked Lionel Messi for nothing”, he who had made the extension of the Argentine a strong presidential campaign axis. “This is the price to pay when we base the sporting and emotional future of a club on a left foot”, quips the newspaper.

The locker room targeted, Laporta scratched, Tebas pointed out

Ace for his part, gives in to the conspiracy theory, imagining a bluff from Barça and Pulga to bend Javier Tebas, the president of the Professional Football League in Spain, and his rigid financial fair play as in a saga of successful summer. “Messi is leaving, but Umtiti, Coutinho, Dembélé and Braihtwaite are still there. But, from there to what Tebas agrees to pass for the guy who made Messi leave, it seems big to me. This is speculation, but I believe the series has a new season in store for us, which will begin very soon. We have the villain, the victim, the plot, the apocalyptic finale and a legion of disbelieving spectators ”.

Mundo Deportivo, for its part, awaits answers from its number 10 fetish. “Why is he leaving or should he leave?” What is he thinking? What prevents him from putting on the azulgrana jersey, the colors he loves? Whose fault is it ? How does he feel when he sees his audience, who idolizes him, wandering around like this since yesterday? The supporters deserve Leo to explain himself, to hear it with his own voice. Come to the press and let the questions understand the reasons, because no one understands. Is it sporty? Economic ?”, drops the post, asking one more question: “Why, when there is almost a month left in the transfer window, are we already throwing in the towel?”

Sport, too, awaits explanations from the native of Rosario. “Messi (and his entourage) would do well to clarify publicly how we got there, which now seems inexplicable. The best player in history cannot leave Barça, his home for 20 years, with a sad statement published on the club’s website. We demand the truth. All the truth. Nothing more than the truth ”. A need for an answer in order to finally be able to mourn. “The important thing now is for Leo to go through the front door for everything he’s given, because you have to be grateful to him. And launch a new project that makes you want to start again. Barça is still there “, concludes MD.