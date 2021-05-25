The Spanish press shocked by the announcement of the absence of Sergio Ramos, CR7’s big pressure on Juve

PSG faced with its great challenges of the summer, the absence of Sergio Ramos throws a cold on Spain and Juventus worries for Cristiano Ronaldo, find in your press review Foot Transfer market the latest information from the European sports press.

PSG will have to change things this summer

If Lille can savor its title, for Paris it is necessary to react quickly after having let slip the title. PSG will have to manage a transfer window that could prove to be more agitated than expected. “How to keep Mbappé” title this morning The Parisian in one of its edition of the day. A thorny issue in which discussions are not really progressing and where the world champion did not hesitate to put pressure on his management after the meeting in Brest. And according to The team, before recruiting, Paris will first have to lighten up and players like Kehrer, Sarabia or Mauro Icardi could be invited to leave the club this summer. Nevertheless, the Parisian management seems determined to keep the French genius. A message heard as far as Madrid where Mbappé is announced with insistence.

No Sergio Ramos at the Euro

The announcement of the list for the Euro on the other side of the Pyrenees is talking a lot this morning. “Neither Ramos nor Real Madrid” title elsewhere AS in one of its edition of the day. Present in front of the press yesterday, Luis Enrique communicated the players who will be part of the adventure this summer. A list without any Real Madrid player but above all a list where captain Sergio Ramos is not present, too short physically to return. For his part, Marca takes up the words of the Real defender who spoke after the announcement and who did not hesitate to express his support for his selection: “I will applaud like one more fan from home”. A shock wave came to resound as far as England where The Independent does not hesitate to repeat the information in one of its sports edition of the day.

Juventus may have to rebuild

The Serie A coaching waltz promises to be unprecedented this summer. “Max going there!” title elsewhere The Gazzetta dello Sport in one of its edition of the day. While Pirlo could leave Juventus, Bianconerri leaders are said to be in the fight with Real Madrid to bring the Italian technician back to Piedmont. The Old Lady who has also been holding her breath for a few hours after the publication of a long message from Cristiano Ronaldo on his social networks last night, concluded with a: “Thank you for the trip? I won everything here too ”. A simple thank you or a farewell message? No one really knows how to interpret what the Portuguese is saying and maybe that’s why the tifosi are worried this morning.