The Téléfoot channel makes a commercial gesture

By kenyan

This Sunday, the channel Telefoot encountered technical problems. As a result, many subscribers were deprived of the Ligue 1 matches on Sunday afternoon. Fortunately, everything returned to normal on Sunday evening for the OM-Brest meeting.

Aware of the inconvenience caused, the Téléfoot channel obviously apologized. By means of an email sent to its subscribers, the television channel dedicated to football has decided to make a commercial gesture by offering a refund equal to 25% of their subscription, to be used on the next invoice.

