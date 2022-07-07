The terrible descent into hell of Alen Halilović, the ex-future Messi who discovers his 11th club in 8 years!

Announced as one of the most promising talents in the world just under 10 years ago, Alen Halilović burst onto the screen at Dinamo Zagreb and joined FC Barcelona. However, the attacking midfielder whose 69 meter, qualities and start in Catalonia immediately led to a comparison with Lionel Messi did not experience the expected success. Multiplying disappointing experiences and failing to register in the long term with a club, he has just returned to the country, on the side of Rijeka.

At a time not so long ago when the duel Cristiano Ronaldo – Lionel Messi was in full swing, Real Madrid and FC Barcelona were engaged in a duel on the nuggets of tomorrow. On the one hand, the Merengues boasted of the Norwegian phenomenon Martin Ødegaard while the Blaugranas had bet on Alen Halilović. Eight years later, the two players left Real Madrid and FC Barcelona respectively. But if Martin Ødegaard regales in the Premier League with Arsenal and reaches a very interesting level, the situation of Alen Halilović is more complex. Now 26, the Croatian attacking midfielder has just signed for the 11th club of his career with the formation of HNK Rijeka. A return to basics worthy of an escape for a player who will definitely not have been able to meet the very high expectations that have weighed on his shoulders from an early age. Starting out as a professional in September 2012 when he was just 16, he discovered the Champions League a month later (October 24) against Paris Saint-Germain (2-0 defeat). A promising attacking midfielder capable of playing on both wings, this silky left-hander stood out aesthetically. Playing 61 matches with Dinamo Zagreb for 8 goals and 4 offerings, he notably made his international debut on June 10, 2013 against Portugal (1-0 defeat).

Observed by the biggest clubs including Bayern Munich but also Tottenham, Arsenal and Manchester City, he finally joined FC Barcelona against 5 million euros. Beginning with the reserve in the second division where he will score 4 goals and deliver 1 offering in 29 matches, he will also make a short appearance in the King’s Cup during the 2014/2015 season, thus allowing him to include this competition in his honors list which includes also his two league titles (2013 and 2014 with Dinamo). Moreover, the young player, who was then 18-19 years old, was satisfied with his start to the adventure in Catalonia: “everything is going well. Everything we had agreed upon before I left is going according to plan, down to the smallest detail. I had been given a route plan before my arrival, in particular for training, and everything is going absolutely as planned. That’s great. I feel very good in Barcelona, ​​I can only say good things about the club and the city about these first months. In order to grow, Alen Halilović will be loaned to Sporting Gijon during the 2015/2016 season. An interesting experience since for his first season in La Liga he scored 5 goals and delivered 5 offerings in 37 matches. After narrowly missing the 2014 World Cup, he was in the running for a place at Euro 2016 (1 cap in March 2016 and another in May 2016) but will ultimately remain a reserve and miss the list of 23.

Hamburg, the beginning of the problems …

A failure followed by a transfer to Hamburg for 5 million euros which sounded the death knell for his Catalan adventure. Thinking he could turn a corner in the Bundesliga, especially since FC Barcelona had a buyout clause of €10m for his first two seasons in Germany, Alen Halilović was going to experience a real ordeal. Already, he had not put himself in the best conditions by arriving with a lot of arrogance on the side of the “Dino”. “Of course, I’m proud. HSV is a big name, it is a club that is known in Europe. I’m happy to be able to play. But I am far from my goals. My plan is to be at the start of the season at 100%. Barca are the best club in the world, they have the best players, they have won everything. But to be honest, I had never had such hard preparation as here. In Spain, it is inconceivable that there are three training sessions a day.he explained to Picture. Completely swallowed up in the whirlwind of intensity offered by the Bundesliga, he only played 7 matches for 1 single start and 1 Cup goal against Zwickau fans for this German experience that came to an end after two months. The early dismissal of Bruno Labbadia after four games will also have caused him harm since his successor Markus Gisdol will not believe in him.

Knowing also some small physical glitches, he will be loaned to Las Palmas for 1 year and a half. With 39 matches on the clock for 2 goals and 4 offerings, he will not have had the same impact as during his experience in Gijon and will sink in the second division with the Canary club. Returning to Hamburg, who also went down to D2 that season, he left free for AC Milan and thus found a prestigious club in an unexpected way. When he is only 22 years old, nothing seems lost for him who will have missed that summer the Croatian epic until the final of the 2018 World Cup. But there again, he did not really fit into the plans of the coach Gennaro Gattuso. Playing 60 minutes in 3 Europa League matches, he packed up in January for Standard de Liège and kept a bitter taste of this experience: “You have to ask Mr. Gattuso. We spoke a few times. He told me that he appreciates players of my gender, but he made me understand that I was still young and that I still had to adapt and work tactically. That’s what I did, but I received too little playing time. I could have waited, but I wanted to play and show what I can do on the pitch.

Still no stability

In Belgium, on the other hand, the sensations will be better. In a few months, he will play 14 matches (1 offering) and will even make his return to the selection. Came against Tunisia (2-1 defeat) on June 11, 2019, he has not worn the Croatian jersey since that day. After another correct but not very flamboyant loan to Heerenveen (1 goal and 4 offerings in 20 matches), he will be released by AC Milan on October 5, 2020. Remaining free for almost two months, he will choose England. But again after one season, he will leave Birmingham. “I was happy in Birmingham and there were a lot of requests. I decided that I was not going to rush, because I already rushed earlier in my career. I decided to take the time and make the right decision. In the last 2 or 3 years I haven’t done as much as hoped because of mistakes and injuries. But going to England helped me a lot.” he explained. Staying in the Championship but dropping a little lower on the England map, he wore the Reading shirt last season. An experience that got off to a great start with 6 interesting matches where he scored 1 goal and delivered 2 offerings before sustaining a serious hamstring injury. Unavailable for 8 matches, returned for 5 matches thereafter, he will no longer wear the first team jersey after relapses.

A sad turn when he had started his adventure with the Royals in the best possible way. Finally free of any contract again, he made the choice to return to the country with Rijeka, 4th last year and with whom he will be able to play in the Europa League Conference. On the Croatian club’s website, he explained his decision: “I have been in contact with Rijeka for a long time. I wanted to go back to Croatia this season, I’m satisfied and happy to be here in Rijeka. We talked and talked for a long time and I know the club well and that’s why I decided to take the plunge. I followed the HNL (Croatian D1) last season, more than ever, it was very interesting and it is an even greater motivation for me. There is a good team working this season, there is a good atmosphere and I insisted that I come as soon as possible and that we start working as soon as possible. Motivated and vindictive Alen Halilović returns to Croatia to make up for lost time. If no one is really a prophet in his country, Alen Halilović will try to get closer to it by offering himself a more consistent second part of his career in his national championship.