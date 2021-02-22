The terrible season of Benfica

Benfica had another pitiful match on Sunday at Farense. Jorge Jesus’ men could not score (0-0). This season looks more and more like an industrial accident.

Last summer, Benfica spent 100 million euros on the transfer window and blew, at the Olympique de Marseille striker Darwin Nunez. What to hope for a big season. But it all started very badly. In the third preliminary round, the Portuguese were knocked out by PAOK and therefore joined the Europa League. But the end seems near since during the round of 16 first leg of the C3, they obtained a 1-1 draw at home against Arsenal which puts them in an unfavorable waiver before the second set.

But where the bat hurts, it is especially in the league. This Sunday evening they still drew against Farense, yet rather poorly classified. At the moment, after 20 games played, Jorge Jesus’ players are fourth with two points behind third, Porto, who are one game behind. But, worse still, they are closely followed by Paços de Ferreira (one point). The leader, Sporting CP is already at 15 points …

Jorge Jesus still believes in it

” There are a lot of points, they exist, but there are still 45 to take. There are things that you are not prepared for, I was not prepared for what happened, I do not know if it can not happen. We believe that we must first look at who is in front of us until we reach the second position, and then look forward to who is in the first place, that is, where we want to be “, Explained Jorge Jesus at a press conference.

But this season is historic. 39 points after 20 days is the worst total since 2007-2008. Being fifteen points away from first place at this stage of the season is unheard of since 1996-1997 and being so far from Sporting has not happened since 1950-1951! Some well-known fans, like the musician Tozé Brito, were not kind: “ it’s the worst Benfica in the last 20 years. I don’t remember a team that played as badly as this year. The season begins with an investment of 100 M €, the players who make the difference (Rafa and Pizzi) have fallen sharply. And Jorge Jesus can’t change a thing “.

But the worst part of this whole story is that Benfica seems within reach of any opponent and the coach does not intend to submit his resignation. The season, even if it is still long and there are 45 points to be gleaned, the European places are starting to move away dangerously. This season, with only eleven wins, six draws and three losses, is starting to look very seriously like an industrial accident …