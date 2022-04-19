The tragedy of Cristiano Ronaldo shocks the world of football, the new rout of Barça causes a stir

The football planet shows its support for Cristiano Ronaldo after his family tragedy, the Catalan press disappointed after the new rout of Barça, the Milan derby ignites Italy, find in your Foot Transfer market press review the latest information from the European sports press.

Planet football in support of Cristiano Ronaldo

Via his social networks last night, Cristiano Ronaldo announced a terrible family drama. His wife Georgina Rodriguez gave birth to twins, but one of the two babies did not survive. Sad news that has aroused a wave of emotion in the world of football and sport. Many players, clubs have shown their support for the couple. European newspapers did the same on Tuesday morning. “Your pain is our pain”written for example the DailyMirror. “United in pain”in turn launches the Daily Express. In the country, the news obviously made the front page. “Ronaldo and Georgina lose their baby”can we read on the cover of the “Correio da Manha”. In Belgium, The last hour also shows its support for the Portuguese, as in Germany, with Picture which relays the drama. Finally in Italy, Tuttosport Talk about “tragedy”. We wish a lot of courage to the Ronaldo family in this oh so complicated ordeal.

Barça is at the bottom of the hole

Big surprise, Barça lost again yesterday against Cadiz (0-1). In search of redemption after the disillusionment with Frankfurt in the Europa League, FC Barcelona is now swimming in doubt. “Total Disconnect”summarizes the newspaper Sport. For the Mundo Deportivo, “it’s another stick”. The pro-Madrid newspaper is necessarily delighted with this result and titles on the cover: “Barça sinks”. If there was already little hope, the Culés seem to have definitely said goodbye to the title. They are now 15 points behind Real Madrid, with one game less.

Inter – AC Milan, final before the hour

Italian Cup semi-final second leg between Inter and AC Milan. In the first leg, the two teams left with a goalless draw (0-0). For The Gazzetta dello Sport, “the derby gives wings”. Neck and neck in the league, the two teams will want to take a psychological advantage over the rest of the season. For the Daily Sports, “everything happens in San Siro”. This shock will be particularly followed in Bahrain, at a time when negotiations for a takeover of AC Milan have begun.