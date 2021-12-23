The very mixed results of the mid-season of PSG

Fall champion and on course to win a tenth national coronation, the club of the capital is however far from enchanting observers.

The first half of the 2021/2022 Ligue 1 season has just ended with the final whistle of the 19th day. Dispossessed of its title of champion of France by the LOSC, Paris Saint-Germain is on course to regain its national crown. Mauricio Pochettino’s men are indeed the undisputed leaders of the L1 standings at the halfway point. With 46 points, 13 lengths ahead of its Nice runner-up, 14 wins, 3 draws and only 1 loss, PSG has a much better record than last year (2nd place behind OL, 12 wins, 3 draws and 4 losses).

But the mid-season record is far, far from satisfactory. First of all in terms of numbers. The Parisians have scored less (39 goals against 43 a year ago) and conceded more goals (17 against 11). But that’s not all. In the game, the team has not made any real progress after almost a year under Pochettino. And when the Argentine coach spends his time asking for time for his players, the hairs of many observers stand on end.

PSG does not seduce anyone

Behind, the defenders are too easily exposed due to the lack of defensive withdrawal of the attackers. Arrived this summer, the Achraf Hakimi and Nuno Mendes pistons are not in the best shape. Real offensive assets, their positioning decided by Pochettino serves above all to underline their defensive shortcomings. A cut above, the midfielder has almost no impact when Marco Verratti is not playing. And as the Italian is often injured (9 L1 matches this season) … Offensively, PSG makes the difference mainly thanks to his individualities and the team is especially dependent Mbappé.

Often forced to compete against well-organized teams defensively, Paris systematically relies on the speed and percussion of Kylian Mbappé to make the difference. Neymar is once again absent every other match and Messi weighs little. It is also no coincidence that the number 7 Ile-de-France is the top scorer (9) and the best passer (8) of his team. And when the native of Bondy is not there, not much is happening. The match against Les Merlus is a perfect example. A non-existent game plan, stars not at the rendezvous (except Mbappé), this sad observation is still enough for PSG to dominate Ligue 1. But that will be another story in the Champions League.