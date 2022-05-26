The Wasserman group rewarded at the Sports Business Awards

In the shadow of players and coaches, agents, major players in the world of football, pursue careers with varying degrees of success. Founded by director of sport and entertainment Casey Wasserman, the Wasserman group, which brings together sports talents from around the world, has made a name for itself in the world of football. This agency notably manages the interests of Virgil Van Dijk (Liverpool) and Fede Valverde (Real Madrid), who will play in the Champions League final on Saturday, as well as those of well-known elements in France such as Clément Lenglet (Barcelona) , Raphaël Guerreiro (Borussia Dortmund) or even Maxime Lopez (Sassuolo).

And the work of the Wasserman group has recently been rewarded. At the start of the week, he won a lot of titles at the 15th edition of the Sports Business Awards. Team Wasserman thus won the trophy of the “Best Talent Representation of the Year” and that of the “Best creativity and innovation as an agency“. Great rewards for this agency which will still have its work cut out this summer during the transfer window.